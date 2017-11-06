8 Best Dwell Penthouses
8 Best Dwell Penthouses

By Michele Koh Morollo
One of the best aspects of living in a high-rise in the middle of the city is the spectacular view you may be able to enjoy.

That’s why for some people, having a penthouse is the ultimate goal. In fact, these gems are often some of the most sought-after pieces of real estate in big cities. There’s something about the loft-like atmosphere, bird's-eye views, and connected roof terraces that can make you feel like you’re on top of the world. 

Take a look at these eight examples of impressive penthouse homes in urban centers. 

Hiding Out in Tribeca

Concealed behind a historic cast-iron facade, this Tribeca penthouse can't be seen from street level. Since strict city requirements prohibit any visible rooftop additions to historic structures, New York-based WORKac designed this three-story penthouse to be stealthily hidden when viewed from street level.

This sophisticated waterfront penthouse in Cape Town, South Africa, offers great views from multiple perspectives within the apartment.

As part of the renovation and expansion of an existing two-story home in Brooklyn, which used to be a 1930s carriage house, LOT-EK created a rooftop extension made of colorful, stacked shipping containers.

Using a lightweight, steel-skeleton construction, Vienna architect Delugan Meissl boldly inserted this dazzling Vienna penthouse in-between the traditional rooftops of old buildings in the city’s Wieden district.

Located on the roof of the historic Gilsey House in Manhattan’s NoMad district, this renovated penthouse by STUDIO V Architecture has an expansive sliding glass door that retracts into the zinc facade, opening up the master suite to a garden terrace with restored historic handrails.

To free this 753-square-foot penthouse apartment in Madrid from a cramped layout, Daniel Bergman Vázquez, a partner at Estudio Untercio, reconfigured the space and created an open-plan living area that's connected to a large terrace.&nbsp;

In London’s Greenwich Peninsula (a part of London's undergoing cultural facelift), boutique real estate brand Aucoot and the team behind UK magazine Cereal styled this 1,793-square-foot, three-bedroom penthouse apartment, transforming it into a simple yet stunning home.&nbsp;

This two-story, three-bedroom penthouse located at the top of the multi-use development of Pacific Bondi Beach was designed to evoke the "relaxed sophistication" of its chic Australian beach locale.

