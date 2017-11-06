View Photos
8 Best Dwell Penthouses
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
One of the best aspects of living in a high-rise in the middle of the city is the spectacular view you may be able to enjoy.
That’s why for some people, having a penthouse is the ultimate goal. In fact, these gems are often some of the most sought-after pieces of real estate in big cities. There’s something about the loft-like atmosphere, bird's-eye views, and connected roof terraces that can make you feel like you’re on top of the world.
Take a look at these eight examples of impressive penthouse homes in urban centers.
Hiding Out in Tribeca
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.