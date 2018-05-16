8 Iconic Chairs by Hans Wegner

Combining the best traits of a bench and a butler, Hans Wegner’s 1953 Valet chair is the one piece of midcentury-modern furniture that the fastidiously turned-out chap overlooks at his peril. Marrying formal elegance—these handsome curves have been handcrafted in PP Møbler’s Danish workshop since it took over production in 1982—with a surprising functionalism, the Valet chair all but does away with the need for Jeeves. Initially a four-legged chair, Wegner decided to trim the final product and arrived at a tripod design, though he maintained the initial design when Danish King Frederick IX requested his own. Manufactured by PP Møbler.