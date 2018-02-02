View Photos
8 Bathroom Storage Hacks You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you're designing or remodeling your bathroom, check out these out-of-the-box storage ideas your friends will want to copy.
Most commonly, bathroom storage comes in the form of boxy, built-in cabinetry under the vanity. While this does the trick, we're all for exploring new, inventive options. Below, we round up eight storage solutions to consider for your own sanctuary.
Ladders
