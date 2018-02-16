8 Stellar Rentals For Your Next Visit to Seattle
8 Stellar Rentals For Your Next Visit to Seattle

By Michele Koh Morollo
Travel in style to the Emerald City with one of these well designed accommodations.

The largest urban hub in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle is an enticing travel destination that offers iconic landmarks (like the Space Needle) and hidden gems (such as the Fremont Vintage Mall) alike. Seattle is also a great launchpad for day trips to Mount Rainier, Snoqualmie Falls, or the wineries of Woodinville. 

If you’re headed to Seattle anytime soon, check out these great digs you can book today.

Large Farmhouse-Style Hideaway

Average price: $7,289 for 7 nights 

This 4,000-square-foot, modern farmhouse home has four levels, six bedrooms, and can comfortably sleep up to 21 guests. The property, which  includes a fully fenced 4,800-square-foot yard with a barbecue and play area for children, is perfect for large groups and families. | Book Now  

One-Bedroom Retreat in Downtown Seattle 

Available on home exchange website Love Home Swap, you can trade in your home for this condo apartment between the retail core and the city center. A stay at the apartment will also allow you access to the condo’s lap pool, gym, hot tub, and sauna. Love Home Swap offers a home exchange membership program that will allow members first dibs of the home, though renting is also an option. | Book Now 

Lofted City Center Studio 

Also available through Love Swap Home is this compact, loft-style studio apartment has an exposed brick wall in the kitchen and bedroom. | Book Now

Little House on Wheels

Average price $145 per night 

Located in a peaceful neighborhood in West Seattle, near grocery stores, a Sunday farmers market, restaurants, and shops, this tiny home on wheels, fully fitted with warm wood, has a loft that sleeps two, and an enclosed shower and toilet. | Book Now 

Loews Hotel 1000, Seattle

Average price: visit site for rates and availability 

Freshly revamped and renamed Loews Hotel 1000, Seattle, this waterfront property has 120 newly designed guest rooms with a palette of soft grays, rich greens, and rose, and artwork inspired by the topography of the city. | Book Now

Three-Bedroom House With Pops of Red

Average price $204 per night 

Just three miles away from downtown Seattle, this large, modern, three-bedroom house has vibrant pops of red in the kitchen, and a light-filled open-plan living area that opens out to a balcony. | Book Now 

Apartment With a Loft Bedroom

Average price $127 per night 

This 923-square-foot, dog-friendly condo apartment has massive windows that bring in plenty of sunlight, a loft bedroom that hangs over the living room, and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Guests will also have access to the condo’s sky lounge, rooftop terrace, and gym. | Book Now 

1950s-Inspired Green Lake Condo 

Average price: $930 for 7 nights 

Located across Green Lake and its surrounding park, this cheerful one-bedroom condo apartment is decked out in 1950s-inspired furniture and décor, and can sleep up to four guests. | Book Now 

