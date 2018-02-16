8 Stellar Rentals For Your Next Visit to Seattle
The largest urban hub in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle is an enticing travel destination that offers iconic landmarks (like the Space Needle) and hidden gems (such as the Fremont Vintage Mall) alike. Seattle is also a great launchpad for day trips to Mount Rainier, Snoqualmie Falls, or the wineries of Woodinville.
If you’re headed to Seattle anytime soon, check out these great digs you can book today.
Large Farmhouse-Style Hideaway
Average price: $7,289 for 7 nights
This 4,000-square-foot, modern farmhouse home has four levels, six bedrooms, and can comfortably sleep up to 21 guests. The property, which includes a fully fenced 4,800-square-foot yard with a barbecue and play area for children, is perfect for large groups and families. | Book Now
One-Bedroom Retreat in Downtown Seattle
Available on home exchange website Love Home Swap, you can trade in your home for this condo apartment between the retail core and the city center. A stay at the apartment will also allow you access to the condo’s lap pool, gym, hot tub, and sauna. Love Home Swap offers a home exchange membership program that will allow members first dibs of the home, though renting is also an option. | Book Now
Lofted City Center Studio
Also available through Love Swap Home is this compact, loft-style studio apartment has an exposed brick wall in the kitchen and bedroom. | Book Now
Little House on Wheels
Average price $145 per night
Located in a peaceful neighborhood in West Seattle, near grocery stores, a Sunday farmers market, restaurants, and shops, this tiny home on wheels, fully fitted with warm wood, has a loft that sleeps two, and an enclosed shower and toilet. | Book Now
Loews Hotel 1000, Seattle
Average price: visit site for rates and availability
Freshly revamped and renamed Loews Hotel 1000, Seattle, this waterfront property has 120 newly designed guest rooms with a palette of soft grays, rich greens, and rose, and artwork inspired by the topography of the city. | Book Now
Three-Bedroom House With Pops of Red
Average price $204 per night
Just three miles away from downtown Seattle, this large, modern, three-bedroom house has vibrant pops of red in the kitchen, and a light-filled open-plan living area that opens out to a balcony. | Book Now
Apartment With a Loft Bedroom
Average price $127 per night
This 923-square-foot, dog-friendly condo apartment has massive windows that bring in plenty of sunlight, a loft bedroom that hangs over the living room, and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Guests will also have access to the condo’s sky lounge, rooftop terrace, and gym. | Book Now
1950s-Inspired Green Lake Condo
Average price: $930 for 7 nights
Located across Green Lake and its surrounding park, this cheerful one-bedroom condo apartment is decked out in 1950s-inspired furniture and décor, and can sleep up to four guests. | Book Now