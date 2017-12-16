8 Cool Places to Rent on Your Next Trip to Chicago

When it comes to home interiors, Chicago residents are known for keeping the design subtle yet sophisticated with subdued color schemes and industrial and midcentury details.



Whether it's for work, vacation, or visiting family, experience the Windy City in style at one of these vacation rentals that range from $90 to $274 per night. And don't forget to pack a big coat!

Average price: $211 per night

Just a short distance from the Fullerton transit station, this four-bedroom apartment, which comfortably sleep up to eight guests, has warm wooden floors, a large living room, plenty of light-filled spaces, and a gray, green, and pink color scheme. Book Now