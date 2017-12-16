8 Cool Places to Rent on Your Next Trip to Chicago
When it comes to home interiors, Chicago residents are known for keeping the design subtle yet sophisticated with subdued color schemes and industrial and midcentury details.
Whether it's for work, vacation, or visiting family, experience the Windy City in style at one of these vacation rentals that range from $90 to $274 per night. And don't forget to pack a big coat!
1) Four-Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park
Average price: $211 per night
Just a short distance from the Fullerton transit station, this four-bedroom apartment, which comfortably sleep up to eight guests, has warm wooden floors, a large living room, plenty of light-filled spaces, and a gray, green, and pink color scheme. Book Now
2) Two-Bedroom Apartment Near Restaurant Row
Average price: $128 per night
Located near Chicago’s "Restaurant Row," this sleek two-bedroom apartment with a balcony pays homage to its neighborhood’s industrial heritage with dark wood and Bauhaus-style furniture. Book Now
3) Jefferson Park Apartment
Average price: $90 per night
Situated just 15 minutes from downtown Chicago in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, this two-bedroom apartment with high ceilings has four additional portable twin beds, allowing it to fit up to eight guests. Book Now
4) Three-Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park
Average price: $145 per night
This 1,175-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment is furnished with a neutral color palette and has floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in lots of natural light. Book Now
5) South Loop One-Bedroom Apartment With Rooftop
Average price: $132 per night
Perfect for couples or solo travelers, this one-bedroom apartment in the vibrant South Loop neighborhood has a kitchen that's fitted with Florense cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, full-height windows, and a rooftop deck that presents beautiful city views. Book Now
6) Penthouse Suite in Downtown
Average price: $274 per night
An easy five-minute walk from many of the city’s finest shops and restaurants, this penthouse suite includes a large private roof deck, three bedrooms with seven queen-size beds, two bathrooms, and a fully equipped kitchen. It's ideal for large groups. Book Now
7) Scandinavian-Inspired Lincoln Park Apartment
Price upon request
This four-bedroom apartment in the colorful lakeside neighborhood of Lincoln Park is decked out in warm wood and furnished with cozy, Scandinavian-style furnishings and fabrics. Book Now
8) North Hudson Condo Apartment
Average price: $156 per night
Located where the Chicago River meets Lake Michigan, this two-bedroom, 42-floor apartment in the Optima Center condominium building offers beautiful views of Magnificent Mile and is close to the beach. Guests who rent the apartment will also have access to the condo’s pool, fitness center, spa, rooftop garden, and lounge. Book Now