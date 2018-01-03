8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan
View Photos
Travel

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Art, fashion, and design collide to spectacular effect in the Italian metropolis.

Known for cultural touchstones such as Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper and the Duomo, Milan is also home to the largest and most respected global furniture design fair—Salone del Mobile, which takes place in April every year.

If you have Milan on your travel itinerary—and we suggest you do—then check out the following holiday apartments that reflect 

If you’re visiting Milan in April, or anytime soon, here are eight vacation apartments that reflect what this sophisticated, design-savvy city is all about. 

1. Sky-Lit Flat Near Isola 

Average price: $74 per night

Not far from Isola—a very local neighborhood with a strong industrial vibe—is this bright, clean-lined, one-bedroom apartment that boasts skylights above the dining area and bedroom, and a small balcony that looks out to views of the street. | Book Now

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan - Photo 1 of 8 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

2. Mixing Modern and Vintage

Average price: $276 per night 

Just a short distance from Milan’s famous Duomo cathedral and the stylish boutiques of Vittorio Emanuele, this 1,057-square-foot apartment was recently renovated with an eclectic mix of vintage and modern furniture and décor. | Book Now

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan - Photo 2 of 8 -
Photo Categories:

3. Minimalist Studio with a View of San Lorenzo Church 

Average price: $99 per night 

Located on the fifth floor of a house that faces San Lorenzo Basilica, this bright, contemporary studio apartment near Navigli and the Duomo has streamlined, cheerful interiors and a balcony that offers views of the San Lorenzo dome. | Book Now

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan - Photo 3 of 8 -
Photo Categories:

4. Interesting Textures Near Central Station

Average price: $304 per night

A neutral color scheme, warm wood, and intriguing finishings give this three-bedroom apartment near Milan’s Central Station a regal Italian feel. The commodious, 1,615-square-foot space has a fully-equipped kitchen, three bedrooms, and two large bathrooms with bathtubs. | Book Now

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan - Photo 4 of 8 -

5. Bohemian-Style Home Near San Bibila Church

Average price: $234 per night

Located close to San Bibila church, and not far from the Duomo, this sixth-floor apartment has a lovely, stone-floor terrace, and furnishings with plenty of vibrant colors and patterns. | Book Now

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan - Photo 5 of 8 -

6. Loft Apartment with Historical Charm

Average price: $539 per night

Plush velvet sofas and pillows, an antique gilded mirror, and oriental rugs bring a little old world charm to this stylish loft apartment near the city center. The apartment has four bedrooms, including an attic bedroom with ensuite bathroom. | Book Now

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan - Photo 6 of 8 -

7. Apartment with Brick Wall Near Central Station

Average price: $152 per night

This 377-square-foot mezzanine floor apartment makes up for its compact size with 11-foot ceilings, cozy parquet floors, colorblocked green walls, and a red brick feature wall behind the bed. | Book Now

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan - Photo 7 of 8 -

8. Elegant Two-Bedroom Apartment in Brera

Average price: $123 per night

Located in Brera, one of Milan’s liveliest neighborhoods, this two-bedroom flat is simply but elegantly furnished, and ideal for both leisure and business travelers. | Book Now

8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan - Photo 8 of 8 -