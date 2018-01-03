8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan

Known for cultural touchstones such as Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper and the Duomo, Milan is also home to the largest and most respected global furniture design fair—Salone del Mobile, which takes place in April every year.



If you have Milan on your travel itinerary—and we suggest you do—then check out the following holiday apartments that reflect

If you’re visiting Milan in April, or anytime soon, here are eight vacation apartments that reflect what this sophisticated, design-savvy city is all about.

Average price: $74 per night



Not far from Isola—a very local neighborhood with a strong industrial vibe—is this bright, clean-lined, one-bedroom apartment that boasts skylights above the dining area and bedroom, and a small balcony that looks out to views of the street. | Book Now