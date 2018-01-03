8 Marvelous Apartments You Should Absolutely Rent in Milan
Known for cultural touchstones such as Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper and the Duomo, Milan is also home to the largest and most respected global furniture design fair—Salone del Mobile, which takes place in April every year.
If you have Milan on your travel itinerary—and we suggest you do—then check out the following holiday apartments that reflect
If you’re visiting Milan in April, or anytime soon, here are eight vacation apartments that reflect what this sophisticated, design-savvy city is all about.
1. Sky-Lit Flat Near Isola
Average price: $74 per night
Not far from Isola—a very local neighborhood with a strong industrial vibe—is this bright, clean-lined, one-bedroom apartment that boasts skylights above the dining area and bedroom, and a small balcony that looks out to views of the street. | Book Now
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Mixing Modern and Vintage
Average price: $276 per night
Just a short distance from Milan’s famous Duomo cathedral and the stylish boutiques of Vittorio Emanuele, this 1,057-square-foot apartment was recently renovated with an eclectic mix of vintage and modern furniture and décor. | Book Now
3. Minimalist Studio with a View of San Lorenzo Church
Average price: $99 per night
Located on the fifth floor of a house that faces San Lorenzo Basilica, this bright, contemporary studio apartment near Navigli and the Duomo has streamlined, cheerful interiors and a balcony that offers views of the San Lorenzo dome. | Book Now
4. Interesting Textures Near Central Station
Average price: $304 per night
A neutral color scheme, warm wood, and intriguing finishings give this three-bedroom apartment near Milan’s Central Station a regal Italian feel. The commodious, 1,615-square-foot space has a fully-equipped kitchen, three bedrooms, and two large bathrooms with bathtubs. | Book Now
5. Bohemian-Style Home Near San Bibila Church
Average price: $234 per night
Located close to San Bibila church, and not far from the Duomo, this sixth-floor apartment has a lovely, stone-floor terrace, and furnishings with plenty of vibrant colors and patterns. | Book Now
6. Loft Apartment with Historical Charm
Average price: $539 per night
Plush velvet sofas and pillows, an antique gilded mirror, and oriental rugs bring a little old world charm to this stylish loft apartment near the city center. The apartment has four bedrooms, including an attic bedroom with ensuite bathroom. | Book Now
7. Apartment with Brick Wall Near Central Station
Average price: $152 per night
This 377-square-foot mezzanine floor apartment makes up for its compact size with 11-foot ceilings, cozy parquet floors, colorblocked green walls, and a red brick feature wall behind the bed. | Book Now
8. Elegant Two-Bedroom Apartment in Brera
Average price: $123 per night
Located in Brera, one of Milan’s liveliest neighborhoods, this two-bedroom flat is simply but elegantly furnished, and ideal for both leisure and business travelers. | Book Now