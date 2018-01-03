8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada
View Photos
Cabins + Travel

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
If you harbor a love for the great outdoors, then it's time to visit the Great White North.

Whether you're looking to ski, fish, hike, or simply kick back in a quiet pastoral town, Canada is a vacation destination that can certainly help you relax and recharge.

Below, we've tracked down eight charming cabin rentals that can help you get back in touch with Mother Nature. 

1. Cob Cottage in British Columbia

Average price: $96 per night 

This snug, Hobbiton-like cabin on Mayne Island is crafted with sustainable, natural materials. It's located in a pastoral setting that's complete with orchards and sheep. | Book Now

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 1 of 16 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 2 of 16 -
Photo Categories:

2. Charlevoix Cabin in Quebec

Average price: From $1,945 per week

Located just 10 minutes away from Quebec’s popular ski area Le Massif de Charlevoix, this Scandinavian-inspired cabin designed by Quebec studio Cargo Architecture has a clean, contemporary form and can fit up to 14 guests. | Book Now

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 3 of 16 -
Photo Categories:
8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 4 of 16 -

3. Muskoka Log Cabin in Ontario

Average price: $155 per night  

Escape from city living in this 1,200-square-foot, one-bedroom log cabin in the rural Ontario district of Muskoka. Resting against a dramatic rock face in the middle of a maple forest, the cabin has a gourmet kitchen with antique butcher block islands, a commodious loft bedroom, and hand-hewn log walls. | Book Now

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 5 of 16 -
8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 6 of 16 -

4. Skylit A-Frame in British Columbia

Average price: $103 per night 

This shingle-roof A-frame near Sechelt Inlet has a massive skylight that floods the interiors with sunshine during the day, an upper level loft bedroom with a balcony, and a claw foot bathtub. | Book Now

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 7 of 16 -
8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 8 of 16 -

5. Eagle Pass in Nova Scotia

Average price: From $1,558 per week 

A lovely holiday home by the sea on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island, this cabin is surrounded by walking trails and stunning beaches. Its interior and clapboard facade are inspired by the region's maritime architecture. | Book Now

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 9 of 16 -
8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 10 of 16 -


6. Riverside Cabin in British Columbia 

Average price: $269 per night

Canadian workshop Form and Forest designed this modern vacation home that sits along the Blaeberry River near the town of Golden. It features vaulted ceilings and living room windows that look out to panoramic views of the forest, mountains, and river. | Book Now

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 11 of 16 -
8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 12 of 16 -

7. Enough House in Nova Scotia

Average price: From $1,750 per week 

Designed by Brian Mackay-Lyons, this Atlantic coast holiday home has an exterior of Cor-Ten steel. The interiors include wood beam ceilings, a blend of modern and vintage furniture, a 24-foot-wide corner window that looks out to the valleys in the north, and a 12-foot window that frames distant views of the beach. | Book Now

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 13 of 16 -
8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 14 of 16 -

8. Mount Tremblant Cedar House in Quebec

Average price: $173 per night 

With enough room to accommodate up to eight guests, this three-bedroom cedar house is located close to Lake Superior and Mont Tremblant, and is a great spot to experience Canada in both sunshine and snow. The property has a solarium, spa, hot tub, and large windows and skylights that give it a bright and open feel. | Book Now 

8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 15 of 16 -
8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada - Photo 16 of 16 -