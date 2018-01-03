8 Outstanding Cabins For Rent in Canada

Whether you're looking to ski, fish, hike, or simply kick back in a quiet pastoral town, Canada is a vacation destination that can certainly help you relax and recharge. Below, we've tracked down eight charming cabin rentals that can help you get back in touch with Mother Nature.

1. Cob Cottage in British Columbia Average price: $96 per night This snug, Hobbiton-like cabin on Mayne Island is crafted with sustainable, natural materials. It's located in a pastoral setting that's complete with orchards and sheep. | Book Now

2. Charlevoix Cabin in Quebec Average price: From $1,945 per week Located just 10 minutes away from Quebec’s popular ski area Le Massif de Charlevoix, this Scandinavian-inspired cabin designed by Quebec studio Cargo Architecture has a clean, contemporary form and can fit up to 14 guests. | Book Now

3. Muskoka Log Cabin in Ontario Average price: $155 per night Escape from city living in this 1,200-square-foot, one-bedroom log cabin in the rural Ontario district of Muskoka. Resting against a dramatic rock face in the middle of a maple forest, the cabin has a gourmet kitchen with antique butcher block islands, a commodious loft bedroom, and hand-hewn log walls. | Book Now

4. Skylit A-Frame in British Columbia Average price: $103 per night This shingle-roof A-frame near Sechelt Inlet has a massive skylight that floods the interiors with sunshine during the day, an upper level loft bedroom with a balcony, and a claw foot bathtub. | Book Now

5. Eagle Pass in Nova Scotia Average price: From $1,558 per week

A lovely holiday home by the sea on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island, this cabin is surrounded by walking trails and stunning beaches. Its interior and clapboard facade are inspired by the region's maritime architecture. | Book Now



6. Riverside Cabin in British Columbia

Average price: $269 per night

Canadian workshop Form and Forest designed this modern vacation home that sits along the Blaeberry River near the town of Golden. It features vaulted ceilings and living room windows that look out to panoramic views of the forest, mountains, and river. | Book Now

7. Enough House in Nova Scotia Average price: From $1,750 per week

Designed by Brian Mackay-Lyons, this Atlantic coast holiday home has an exterior of Cor-Ten steel. The interiors include wood beam ceilings, a blend of modern and vintage furniture, a 24-foot-wide corner window that looks out to the valleys in the north, and a 12-foot window that frames distant views of the beach. | Book Now