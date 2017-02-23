7 Breathtaking Tree Houses You Can Actually Rent on Airbnb
7 Breathtaking Tree Houses You Can Actually Rent on Airbnb

By MyDomaine / Published by MyDomaine
While tree houses are frequently available for residence within imaginary kingdoms, fantasy novels, and the landscape of our childhood memories, they're harder to come by in the real world.

Determined to make our dreams of living in a tree house come true, we did what any adventurous traveler with a taste for niche architecture would: We scoured Airbnb for the best treetop shelters around the world. And we were pleasantly surprised to find a plethora of options. 

If you're looking for a break from the chaos of everyday life in a serene, natural environment, these Airbnbs will make that a reality for you. So whether you want to plan an actual vacation, or you simply want to take a short trip to yesteryear in cyberspace, these are best tree houses to escape to. And escape you will, considering that these have enough fairy tale charm to transport you out of this world. Get the magic going, and scroll through to see our picks for yourself.

This story originally appeared on MyDomaine and was written by Hadley Mendelsohn 

Santa Cruz, California

Located just outside of San Francisco in Santa Cruz, California, this heavenly home is perfect for a weekend getaway if you're in the bay area. Complete with ocean views and large glass windows that surround the entire structure, it can sleep up to six guests.

There is round-the-clock access to natural hot and cold springs right on the premises. Need we say more? If you love hiking in a tropical setting, then this tree house is the one for you.

Just look at that dreamy canopy hammock suspending from the floor to the ground level. If you're in need of a slower pace, look no further than this island-jungle abode where bamboo abounds. And if you like the façade, wait until you get a peek inside of the chic interiors.

A tree house hideout in the northern Italian hillside sounds like the perfect vacation. There's a swimming pool right on the property, so we suggest visiting during the warmer months when you can enjoy the sun. And wine tours through the gorgeous vineyards are always an option in Montferrat, rain or shine (but you should double-check before booking any tours).

Breathe in the eucalyptus scent while you're lulled to sleep in this majestic nest. Another Bay Area tree house, this one is located in Petaluma, California, which is known for it's small town charm. It's located only a few miles north of San Francisco, while the Santa Cruz option is further south of the city. Enjoy a trip to the vineyards, and watch the sunset on this spacious deck.

Never have we ever wanted to walk (no, leap!) across a rickety bridge with such gusto… If you agree, welcome to the fairytale tree house of your childhood fantasies. Only this one isn't imaginary, it's in Atlanta, Georgia, and it comes complete with chirping birds, a flowing stream, and a canopy of trees. There are three separate structures, all connected by the aforementioned rope bridges.

It's like tree climbing, but for adults! This Upstate New York tree house is a private little sanctuary best suited for anyone who wants to get some creative inspiration off the beaten path. We'd love to hide out here for a few weeks to transform it into a writer's retreat.

Which tree house would you want to call home? And if you can think of other home styles you'd like to explore (we're thinking castles and caves), share them with us in the comments below! 

In the meantime, check out each listing on Airbnb!

1. Santa Cruz, California

2. Alajuela, Costa Rica

3. Fern Forest, Hawaii

4. Monferrato, Italy

5. Petaluma, California

6. Atlanta, Georgia

7. Argyle, New York