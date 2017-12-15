72 Hours in Småland, the Design Capital of Southern Sweden—Part One

The largest province in the south of Sweden, Småland is the birthplace of IKEA, Pippi Longstocking, and renowned furniture designer Bruno Mathsson. Its long stretches of forests, lakes, and meadows, dotted with iconic rust-red cottages, have also produced world-famous glass and furniture dating back to 1742.

We recently toured the enchanting region in search of its hidden—and not-so-hidden—gems, driving along its snow-dusted highways for the best design destinations. Keep reading to see what we discovered, what we ate, and where we stayed in the countryside.

Day One

Part greenhouse, part cafe, and part events venue, Uppgrenna Naturhus is the brainchild of entrepreneur Bodil Antonsson, who first imagined the project on a trip to a village nursery as a child. Perched on the shore of Lake Vättern, the greenhouse took eight years—and plenty of persistence—to realize.