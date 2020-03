The Turnalux wood-slat blind system by Eric Fonville for Wood and Washi.

You might think there is no innovation to be found in the blinds game. You are wrong! This system is perfect for renters, because it requires no drilling. The slats are independent of one another (which means they are direction-agnostic) and they are manipulated by hand—no cords, so it’s child-friendly. Lastly it’s customizable, meaning you can specify the dimensions of the slats themselves.