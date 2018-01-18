7 Stylish Pads to Rent in Mexico City
An urban wonderland of world-class museums, historic sites, hip restaurants, and vibrant architecture, Mexico City is a tantalizing destination for travelers seeking art, culture, and adventure. The homes in CDMX feature earthy tones, colorful furniture and accessories, large balconies, textiles by local artisans—all framed by greenery and foliage.
If you have the bustling Mexican capital on your mind, then check out these accommodations that reflect the city's free, creative spirit.
1. Roma Norte Apartment With Mexican-Designed Furniture and Decor
Average price: $1,408 per week
This luxurious two-bedroom apartment in the hip, artsy Roma Norte neighborhood has large floor-to-ceiling windows—and is decked out in furniture and décor by Mexican designers and craftspeople. | Book Now
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Walls of Brick and Color
Average price: $1,557 per week
Located in the trendy district of Polanco, and within walking distance to high-end fashion boutiques, restaurants, a museum, and a park, this three-bedroom apartment has an industrial-style exposed brick wall in the living room, and bedrooms with bright red walls. | Book Now
3. Inspired by Naturalist Pliny the Elder
Average price: $2,645 per week
Inspired by ancient Roman naturalist, philosopher, and army commander Pliny the Elder—who wrote extensively about minerals and mineral pigments—this two-bedroom, four bathroom apartment has two balconies, earth-tone furnishings, and thoughtfully selected objets d’art shaped like stones or things from the natural world. Fittingly, the pad resides on a street named after the historic figure. | Book Now
4. Historic Guesthouse With Private Terrace
Average price: $3,967 per week
Located in the neighborhood of Roma, this beautiful period house was remodeled and transformed into a guesthouse with a restaurant, yoga center, bookstore, spa, coffee shop, and five amazing guest rooms with their own private terraces. | Book Now
5. Eclectic Home Swap in Condesa
Available on home exchange website Love Home Swap, you can trade in your home for this apartment in the super-stylish Condesa area, which is furnished with art and décor by the owner’s artist friends. Love Home Swap offers a home exchange membership program that will allow members first dibs on the apartment, though renting is also an option. | Book Now
6. Reading Lounge Under the Stairs
Average price: $122
Just a three-minute walk from the city’s famous Angel de la Independencia monument, this fourth-floor penthouse apartment in the heart of Zona Rosa has double-height ceilings, a large balcony that looks out to the streets below, and a cozy reading nook under the stairs. | Book Now
7. Festive Roma Norte Apartment
Average price: $122
Cheerful colors and rustic details add a celebratory vibe to this two-bedroom apartment in the Roma Norte neighborhood, which comes complete with toiletries and hotel-quality linens for a convenient stay. | Book Now