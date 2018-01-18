7 Stylish Pads to Rent in Mexico City

An urban wonderland of world-class museums, historic sites, hip restaurants, and vibrant architecture, Mexico City is a tantalizing destination for travelers seeking art, culture, and adventure. The homes in CDMX feature earthy tones, colorful furniture and accessories, large balconies, textiles by local artisans—all framed by greenery and foliage.

If you have the bustling Mexican capital on your mind, then check out these accommodations that reflect the city's free, creative spirit.

Average price: $1,408 per week

This luxurious two-bedroom apartment in the hip, artsy Roma Norte neighborhood has large floor-to-ceiling windows—and is decked out in furniture and décor by Mexican designers and craftspeople. | Book Now