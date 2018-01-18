7 Places to Rent For the Perfect Roman Holiday
If you love architecture, art, and design (and if you're reading this, there's a good chance you do), then Rome should certainly be on your travel bucket list. There's no denying the Italian capital's world influence—from the majestic ruins of the Colosseum to the awe-inspiring Sistine Chapel, Rome has long been an emblem of pioneering buildings, gardens, and public infrastructure.
After explore its labyrinthine streets, do as the Romans do and end up in one of these vacation homes.
1. Central Apartment With Sleeping Loft
Average price: $154 per night
Located in the city center, close to many of Rome’s historical monuments and a 35-minute walk from the Vatican and St. Peter's Basilica, this 860-square-foot apartment has high ceilings and a cozy sleeping loft in addition to a standard bedroom. | Book Now
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Three-bedroom Apartment With Wellness Area
Average price: $284 per night
This three-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a 17th-century palazzo has a wellness area and spacious private garden. A number of the building’s architectural elements—such as five-meter-high vaulted ceilings and a stone spiral staircase—brings the past into the present. | Book Now
3. Home with Terrace Near Villa Borghese
Average price: $136 per night
Bright, sleek, modern, and close to Villa Borghese in the city center, this 1,184-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment is housed in a building from the 1920s, and has a lovely, sun-drenched, outdoor terrace. | Book Now
4. Stylish Modern Home With Internal Courtyard
Average price: $345 per night
A sophisticated, gray-and-brown color scheme and plush velvets give this three-bedroom apartment a stylish atmosphere that hints at the opulence of a Federico Fellini film set. The apartment also has an internal courtyard that’s the perfect spot for a morning espresso or evening aperitif. | Book Now
5. Penthouse With a View
Average price: $416 per night
This two-bedroom penthouse apartment is furnished in a contemporary style with white walls, dark wooden floors, and inviting sofas. The apartment also has a commodious rooftop terrace where you can take in amazing views of the city below. | Book Now
6. Elegant and Eclectic One-Bedroom Near St Peter’s
Average price: $119 per night
Tiles, shag rugs, industrial-style pendant lamps, and fabrics with luxurious textures and patterns come together in this elegant, one-bedroom apartment—creating an inviting modern home that’s a great base for exploring the city. | Book Now
7. La Casa di Silvestro
Average price: $178
This newly renovated, Art Noveau-style apartment in the heart of Rome has two en-suite bedrooms and conservatory style windows that bring generous amounts of light into the interior. | Book Now