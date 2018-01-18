7 Places to Rent For the Perfect Roman Holiday

If you love architecture, art, and design (and if you're reading this, there's a good chance you do), then Rome should certainly be on your travel bucket list. There's no denying the Italian capital's world influence—from the majestic ruins of the Colosseum to the awe-inspiring Sistine Chapel, Rome has long been an emblem of pioneering buildings, gardens, and public infrastructure.

After explore its labyrinthine streets, do as the Romans do and end up in one of these vacation homes.

Average price: $154 per night

Located in the city center, close to many of Rome's historical monuments and a 35-minute walk from the Vatican and St. Peter's Basilica, this 860-square-foot apartment has high ceilings and a cozy sleeping loft in addition to a standard bedroom.