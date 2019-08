We’ve had an eye on New York’s Syrette Lew, known professionally as Moving Mountains, since she made our 2015 Young Guns roster of rising designers. On her profile, you’ll find plain but playful furniture, like her Confetti credenza. "I was sick of all the rustic, reclaimed wood in Brooklyn, so when my boyfriend moved in, I decided to make pieces that we’d actually want to live with," she says.