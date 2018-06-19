According to the design team, vegetarians use significantly more ingredients that need to be washed and diced, and they are more apt to make use of home-grown sprouts. In response they have created a generous double sink with additional drainage surfaces with a restaurant-grade “sprinkler". The team claims their design is the very first to include "a sprout bridge” that's directly integrated into the sink (we believe them). The glass covering the sprouts features special "sieve shutters" that can also be used for storage.