6 Modern Pool Villas to Stay at While Visiting Koh Samui, Thailand
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you're thinking of taking a trip to Thailand, consider staying at one of these luxurious modern pool villas on the tropical island of Koh Samui.
Just off the east coast of Thailand, Koh Samui is the country’s third largest island. Its beautiful sandy beaches and interesting cultural attractions make it a popular vacation destination for seekers of warm tropical weather and lazy days by the sea.
Here, we've gathered seven spectacular, private pool villas that you can stay at when you visit Koh Samui.
Kya Beach House
