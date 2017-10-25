6 Modern Pool Villas to Stay at While Visiting Koh Samui, Thailand
Modern Pool Design + Vacation Homes

6 Modern Pool Villas to Stay at While Visiting Koh Samui, Thailand

By Michele Koh Morollo
If you're thinking of taking a trip to Thailand, consider staying at one of these luxurious modern pool villas on the tropical island of Koh Samui.

Just off the east coast of Thailand, Koh Samui is the country’s third largest island. Its beautiful sandy beaches and interesting cultural attractions make it a popular vacation destination for seekers of warm tropical weather and lazy days by the sea. 

Here, we've gathered seven spectacular, private pool villas that you can stay at when you visit Koh Samui.  

Kya Beach House

Originally a traditional fishing house right by the beach, this three-bedroom vacation home was renovated with a touch of beach leisure, and includes sumptuous sofas that look out to the pool and sea, as well as an outdoor sala that’s great for morning yoga and meditation.

Located along Taling Ngam Beach, The Headland is a group of five individual villas built with natural materials such as limed hardwoods and thatched roofs. Each of the villas is furnished with a clean, monochromatic palette and has three glass doors in the living room that can be fully opened to let in cool sea breezes.

The six-room Kirana Villa By Pavana, which can accommodate up to 14 people, is equipped with a 68-foot infinity pool and is surrounded by generous outdoor decks with sun traps and shaded areas. It also has a shallow 23-foot pool that’s ideal for children.

Set on a green slope, this five-level concrete villa designed by architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen connects with its natural surroundings and provides some serious peace and quiet. It's available to rent through Airbnb.

Designed with soft, flowing lines and organic curves, Villa Kya has a free-form pool and a living room with vaulted ceilings and concertina doors that open to a large dinning terrace.

This contemporary villa has three en suite bedrooms, a sandstone sun terrace, and an infinity-edge pool with an outdoor mirror feature that captures reflections of the modern Asian interiors.

