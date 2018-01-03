7 Vacation Rentals in Ireland That Put a Spin on the Classic Cottage

When planning a trip to Ireland, it only feels right to stay in a homey cottage, but that doesn't mean you have to abandon convenience or modernity. Take a look at these seven spots you can rent that are charming, yet also quite modern. 1) Lost Cottage See Unique Home Stays for prices and availability This fairytale-inspired gem in the remote lakeside town of Treangarriv in County Kerry has an oxidized concrete and wood facade that matches the mountains in the background. A glass roof was installed above the sunken tub in the bathroom so that guests can gaze up at the stars as they enjoy a nighttime bath. Find Out More

2) Breac House See Urlaubsarchitektur for prices and availability Located along the rugged Horn Head peninsula with views looking out to the Atlantic Ocean and Derryveagh Mountains, this bed-and-breakfast is clad in dark wood panels that allow it to blend in with the rocky heathland. Find Out More

3) Birchwood Average price: $151 per night Located close to the heritage town of Kenmare, Birchwood is a modern-rustic escape that's decked out in light, earthy colors. French doors along the open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area lead to an outdoor space that looks towards Kenmare Bay. Book Now

4) Caragh Lake House See Boutique Homes for prices and availability Featuring its original character but with fresh, updated interiors, this house set along the shores of Caragh Lake is composed of two separate wings, each with their own fully equipped kitchen and living lounge. The main living area is fitted with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that look out to the lake, a lawn, and a large stone-clad terrace. It can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests. Find Out More

5) The Old Fisherman’s Cottage Average price: $135 per night With white-washed walls, wooden floors, a wood-burning stove in the living room, and fuss-free interiors, this three-bedroom cottage in the sleepy village of Dugort in County Mayo is perfectly positioned between two beaches and is ideal for those who love the ocean. The cottage looks out to the sea, and if you’re lucky, you might catch sight of dolphins frolicking in the waters. Book Now

6) Coastal House Near Schull Average price: $178 per night Located along a peaceful seawater cove in the coastal town of Schull in County Cork, this stone cottage is set on two acres of seafront land. The 2,500-square-foot property, which has contemporary interiors and three bedrooms, is an easy drive to Cork and is ideally sited for watching sailing regattas and enjoying seafood in the summer months. Book Now