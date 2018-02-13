7 Modern Farmhouses to Rent For the Most Picturesque Vacation Ever
If small towns, fresh air, and plenty of green, open spaces sound like the perfect holiday for you, then treat yourself to a stay at one of these modern farmhouses. Striking a balance between rustic and chic, these stylish getaways in rural settings are sure to relax and rejuvenate the whole family.
Modern Scandinavian-Inspired Farmhouse in California
Average price: $1,429 per night
Located in the hills of California’s Ojai Valley overlooking the Topa Topa Mountain range, this 5,400-square-feet farmhouse with modern, Scandinavian interiors has three fireplaces, a tennis court, guest cabana, pool, hot tub, and on-site playground, making it ideal for large groups. | Book Now
A Renovated Historic Boarding House in Pennsylvania
Average price: $429 per night
Just two hours by car from New York City, in Shohola, Pennsylvania, this 3,600-square-foot 1866 boarding house is set on five pastoral acres. The residence has been renovated to include a spa-style bathroom and a generous gourmet kitchen. | Book Now
Home With a Barn-Style Living Room in Virginia
Average price: $1,395 per night
In a village called Ivy, not far from downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, is Bonnie Doon, a contemporary 5,000-square-foot farmhouse with an open plan layout and a barn-style living area with 28-feet-high ceilings. | Book Now
Michigan Farmhouse With Private Trail Access
Average price: $282 per night
Built in the early 1900s, this farmhouse in Traverse City, Michigan, was converted into a romantic, modern-rural retreat with a large yard, outdoor fire pit, a large screened-in porch, and private access to the Leelanau Trail. | Book Now
Meadow Views in Vermont
Average price: $550 per night
Designed by Burlington firm Truex Cullins, this three-bedroom, contemporary farmhouse was inspired by the old farmsteads found throughout New England. Located near North Hollow Farm in Rochester, Vermont, the house offers pristine mountain and meadow views, and is a great spot to relax and reconnect with family and friends. | Book Now
Near the Vineyards of Napa Valley
Average price: $1,873 per night
This rustic-modern farmhouse in Saint Helena has unvarnished wooden floors, a skylit dining area, a veranda looking out the vineyards of The Napa Valley Reserve, and an outdoor dining area with a fountain and a rock fireplace. | Book Now
Seven-Bedroom Farmhouse Near Lake Michigan
Average price: $669 per night
Located in the village of Three Oaks near Lake Michigan, this newly upgraded, seven-bedroom house has a clean-lined, glossy, white kitchen with industrial elements like metal pendants and Tolix bar stools. It also boasts a hot tub that fits eight people and a 1,800-square-feet outdoor deck. | Book Now