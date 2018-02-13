7 Modern Farmhouses to Rent For the Most Picturesque Vacation Ever
Vacation Homes + Travel

By Michele Koh Morollo
Escape the anxieties of urban dwelling in one of these pastoral retreats.

If small towns, fresh air, and plenty of green, open spaces sound like the perfect holiday for you, then treat yourself to a stay at one of these modern farmhouses. Striking a balance between rustic and chic, these stylish getaways in rural settings are sure to relax and rejuvenate the whole family.

Modern Scandinavian-Inspired Farmhouse in California

Average price: $1,429 per night 

Located in the hills of California’s Ojai Valley overlooking the Topa Topa Mountain range, this 5,400-square-feet farmhouse with modern, Scandinavian interiors has three fireplaces, a tennis court, guest cabana, pool, hot tub, and on-site playground, making it ideal for large groups. | Book Now

A 5,400-square-feet farmhouse has cheerful Scandinavian-style interiors.

Photo Categories:
A Renovated Historic Boarding House in Pennsylvania

Average price: $429 per night 

Just two hours by car from New York City, in Shohola, Pennsylvania, this 3,600-square-foot 1866 boarding house is set on five pastoral acres. The residence has been renovated to include a spa-style bathroom and a generous gourmet kitchen. | Book Now 

A former boarding house in pastoral Shohola, Pennsylvania is transformed into a large and cozy holiday rental.

Home With a Barn-Style Living Room in Virginia 

Average price: $1,395 per night 

In a village called Ivy, not far from downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, is Bonnie Doon, a contemporary 5,000-square-foot farmhouse with an open plan layout and a barn-style living area with 28-feet-high ceilings. | Book Now 

A farmhouse with 28-feet-high ceilings in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Michigan Farmhouse With Private Trail Access 

Average price: $282 per night 

Built in the early 1900s, this farmhouse in Traverse City, Michigan, was converted into a romantic, modern-rural retreat with a large yard, outdoor fire pit, a large screened-in porch, and private access to the Leelanau Trail. | Book Now

This farmhouse in Traverse City, Michigan, was converted into a romantic, modern rural retreat with a large yard and outdoor fire pit.

Meadow Views in Vermont

Average price: $550 per night 

Designed by Burlington firm Truex Cullins, this three-bedroom, contemporary farmhouse was inspired by the old farmsteads found throughout New England. Located near North Hollow Farm in Rochester, Vermont, the house offers pristine mountain and meadow views, and is a great spot to relax and reconnect with family and friends. | Book Now 

Designed by Burlington firm Truex Cullins, this three-bedroom, contemporary farmhouse was inspired by old New England farmsteads.

Near the Vineyards of Napa Valley

Average price: $1,873 per night 

This rustic-modern farmhouse in Saint Helena has unvarnished wooden floors, a skylit dining area, a veranda looking out the vineyards of The Napa Valley Reserve, and an outdoor dining area with a fountain and a rock fireplace. | Book Now 

This Napa Valley farmhouse in Saint Helena has a pool, and an outdoor dining area with a fountain and a rock fireplace.

Seven-Bedroom Farmhouse Near Lake Michigan

Average price: $669 per night 

Located in the village of Three Oaks near Lake Michigan, this newly upgraded, seven-bedroom house has a clean-lined, glossy, white kitchen with industrial elements like metal pendants and Tolix bar stools. It also boasts a hot tub that fits eight people and a 1,800-square-feet outdoor deck. | Book Now 

An upgraded, seven-bedroom farmhouse in Three Oaks, Michigan.

