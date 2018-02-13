7 Modern Farmhouses to Rent For the Most Picturesque Vacation Ever

If small towns, fresh air, and plenty of green, open spaces sound like the perfect holiday for you, then treat yourself to a stay at one of these modern farmhouses. Striking a balance between rustic and chic, these stylish getaways in rural settings are sure to relax and rejuvenate the whole family.

Average price: $1,429 per night

Located in the hills of California’s Ojai Valley overlooking the Topa Topa Mountain range, this 5,400-square-feet farmhouse with modern, Scandinavian interiors has three fireplaces, a tennis court, guest cabana, pool, hot tub, and on-site playground, making it ideal for large groups. | Book Now