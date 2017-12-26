Escape the Cold to One of These Cool Vacation Rentals in Miami

The turquoise ocean and yellowish brown sand serve as design inspiration in Miami, as do the pastel-colored Art Deco buildings in the South Beach district. Soft, light, and summery hues are the order of the day in this city, and Miami homeowners and designers certainly know how to use these colors throughout their interiors.



As the holidays come to a close, you may feel like you need a vacation from all of the traveling, cooking, and decorating. So, consider taking a laid-back trip to Miami, where you can stay at one of these cool vacation rentals.



Average price: $149 per night

White, gray, and powder blue shades give this beachfront studio apartment a fresh and crisp look that complements the 180-degree views of the blue ocean and sky seen from the windows. Book Now