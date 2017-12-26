Escape the Cold to One of These Cool Vacation Rentals in Miami
Escape the Cold to One of These Cool Vacation Rentals in Miami

By Michele Koh Morollo
Miami is a city where tropical living meets retro style and colors like peach, yellow, pink, and aqua pay homage to a relaxed, beachy lifestyle.

The turquoise ocean and yellowish brown sand serve as design inspiration in Miami, as do the pastel-colored Art Deco buildings in the South Beach district. Soft, light, and summery hues are the order of the day in this city, and Miami homeowners and designers certainly know how to use these colors throughout their interiors. 

As the holidays come to a close, you may feel like you need a vacation from all of the traveling, cooking, and decorating. So, consider taking a laid-back trip to Miami, where you can stay at one of these cool vacation rentals. 

1) 14th Floor Flat With an Ocean View

Average price: $149 per night 

White, gray, and powder blue shades give this beachfront studio apartment a fresh and crisp look that complements the 180-degree views of the blue ocean and sky seen from the windows. Book Now

2) Coral Gables Cottage

Average price: $80 per night 

Located in Coral Gables just a short drive away from Coconut Grove, Wynwood, Miami's Design District, and Miami Beach, this little detached cottage is decorated with Spanish-influenced details including patterned bathroom tiles. It also has a sunny patio where you can enjoy the sunshine. Book Now

3) Guest House in a Spanish Villa

Average price: $69 per night 

This guesthouse on the second level of a renovated Spanish villa from the 1920s is near the beach and close to Miracle Mile. Though it’s small, the white walls, large windows, wood floors, and tasteful, neutral decor makes the space feel roomier than its actual size. Book Now

4) Comfy Studio Apartment

Average price: $59 per night 

This charming and compact studio apartment features little details like an assortment of throw pillows and a dining/work table that's made out of shiplap that's been painted in a pastel green shade. Book Now

5) Boho-Industrial Loft

Average price: $155 per night 

Reclaimed brick and wood walls, locally crafted furniture, and fiberboard sliding doors and cabinets come together to create a laid-back, industrial-style loft that’s perfect for solo travelers or bohemian couples. Book Now

