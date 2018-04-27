7 Stylish Bathroom Sinks That Can Fit in Even the Tiniest of Spaces

Despite how small your bathroom might be, there are two items that you must be able to squeeze in: a toilet and a sink. Today, we're focusing on the latter by rounding up seven of our favorite options that maximize space, without compromising style. 1. The C2 Console by WETSTYLE WETSTYLE’s latest collection, C2, offers a sleek-looking vanity console, made of matte black stainless steel rungs. Created in collaboration with designer Pierre Belanger, this compact sink features a light, clean aesthetic and is defined by minimalist style.

"This collection blends together industrial and minimalist style, while also responding to the demand for furnishings that can fit into smaller, urban spaces—such as apartments or guest baths, as well as powder rooms," says Mark Wolinsky, president of WETSTYLE.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

2. A DIY Birdbath Pedestal Sink In his Austin home, architect and contractor Shane Michael Pavonetti ordered a small sink from Home Depot for his half-bathroom, and then designed a steel rod base for the basin to sit nice and snug. Placed near a window, the tiny pedestal sink looks as inviting as a birdbath in spring.

Although the sink was special ordered from Home Depot, Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built the base out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.

3. A Sink with a Removable Cover Another great way to save space in a bathroom is by integrating a sink with a removable cover. For instance, the sink below sits in a white Corian countertop and features a removable cutting board cover. The cover can be removed when the Dornbracht taps are turned on—and replaced when the sink is not in use—to create added countertop and/or grooming surfaces.

A Dornbracht tap sits above a custom-built glacier white Corian countertop and sink. The sink is covered by a removable cutting board that can be kept in place for an added work surface, or removed for dedicated sink use. The cutout in the center allows water from the tap to flow straight through to the Corian drainer.

4. A Compact Corner Basin Swiss bath-accessory brand Laufen carries a variety of compact corner washbasins such as the Laufen Pro 816956. At around 15 pounds and 13 inches, this basin will comfortably fit into even the tightest corners.

Put bathroom corners to good use with a wall mounted or pedestal corner sink/vanity.

5. A Disappearing Vanity and Sink With many studio apartments, sinks and vanities can sometimes be a part of the open-plan layout. If you need an inconspicuous sink and vanity that will seamlessly blend with your living and bedroom furniture, a great solve might be DeKauri—a freestanding vanity credenza created by Argentinian architect Daniel Germani in collaboration with Cosentino.

The DeKauri freestanding vanity takes inspiration from the traditional Italian credenza and is made with 50,000-year-old Kauri wood.

This Italian-inspired vanity credenza lets you bring the warmth of wood to your bathroom.

6. A Counter and Sink Combo Japanese–based Nendo takes an organic, holistic approach with its bathroom collection for Italian brand Bisazza Bagno by creating a wooden vanity that cradles a washbasin and mirrors shapes like water droplets.



With the simple, zen-like sink and vanity combo from Nendo, you won't need to use your wall space for built-in countertops.

7. Freestanding Sink Consoles and Cabinets Freestanding sink consoles and cabinets, such as this white sink cabinet with adjustable legs and laminate countertop, are another clever way to save space, as they can easily increase storage.