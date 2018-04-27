7 Stylish Bathroom Sinks That Can Fit in Even the Tiniest of Spaces
Despite how small your bathroom might be, there are two items that you must be able to squeeze in: a toilet and a sink. Today, we're focusing on the latter by rounding up seven of our favorite options that maximize space, without compromising style.
1. The C2 Console by WETSTYLE
WETSTYLE’s latest collection, C2, offers a sleek-looking vanity console, made of matte black stainless steel rungs. Created in collaboration with designer Pierre Belanger, this compact sink features a light, clean aesthetic and is defined by minimalist style.
2. A DIY Birdbath Pedestal Sink
In his Austin home, architect and contractor Shane Michael Pavonetti ordered a small sink from Home Depot for his half-bathroom, and then designed a steel rod base for the basin to sit nice and snug. Placed near a window, the tiny pedestal sink looks as inviting as a birdbath in spring.
3. A Sink with a Removable Cover
Another great way to save space in a bathroom is by integrating a sink with a removable cover. For instance, the sink below sits in a white Corian countertop and features a removable cutting board cover.
The cover can be removed when the Dornbracht taps are turned on—and replaced when the sink is not in use—to create added countertop and/or grooming surfaces.
4. A Compact Corner Basin
Swiss bath-accessory brand Laufen carries a variety of compact corner washbasins such as the Laufen Pro 816956. At around 15 pounds and 13 inches, this basin will comfortably fit into even the tightest corners.
5. A Disappearing Vanity and Sink
With many studio apartments, sinks and vanities can sometimes be a part of the open-plan layout. If you need an inconspicuous sink and vanity that will seamlessly blend with your living and bedroom furniture, a great solve might be DeKauri—a freestanding vanity credenza created by Argentinian architect Daniel Germani in collaboration with Cosentino.
6. A Counter and Sink Combo
Japanese–based Nendo takes an organic, holistic approach with its bathroom collection for Italian brand Bisazza Bagno by creating a wooden vanity that cradles a washbasin and mirrors shapes like water droplets.
7. Freestanding Sink Consoles and Cabinets
Freestanding sink consoles and cabinets, such as this white sink cabinet with adjustable legs and laminate countertop, are another clever way to save space, as they can easily increase storage.