View Photos
14 Homes With Outstanding Outdoor Patios
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo and Jen Woo –
A well-executed patio or deck can expand a home's interior while seamlessly integrating with nature. Read on for some of our all-time favorites.
As we enjoy the final days of summer, we're indulging in outdoor spaces ideal for entertaining, lounging, or dining alfresco. These 14 patios span the globe—from Singapore to Norway—and they present a diverse array of ways to experience the outdoors.
Rombo III by Miguel Ángel Aragonés
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.