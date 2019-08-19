14 Homes With Outstanding Outdoor Patios
14 Homes With Outstanding Outdoor Patios

By Michele Koh Morollo and Jen Woo
A well-executed patio or deck can expand a home's interior while seamlessly integrating with nature. Read on for some of our all-time favorites.

As we enjoy the final days of summer, we're indulging in outdoor spaces ideal for entertaining, lounging, or dining alfresco. These 14 patios span the globe—from Singapore to Norway—and they present a diverse array of ways to experience the outdoors.

Rombo III by Miguel Ángel Aragonés

Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés’s Mexico City home covers nearly 11,000 square feet. Rombo III spans three stories and is named after its sharp geometry. The home has a predominately white color palette—it's swathed in stucco, sand, and cement, with Spanish travertine floors. However, it takes on the hues of its surroundings—be it the gray or blue of the sky, or a hint of green from the lush foliage surrounding the house. With a meditation pond inside, the space is a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini.

Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.&nbsp;

This compact guesthouse in coastal Norway by architect Todd Saunders is defined by a wood-panel patio that's painted white and cut out from the angular, spruce-clad volume of the house. Two plum trees planted under the house grow up and through the patio.

While Edwardian timber homes are common in Sandringham, a beachside suburb in Melbourne, this one features a custom rear extension with two gable roofs that house the master bedroom, kitchen, and dining room. The open plan allows the spaces to flow into the yard, which features a new patio with a timber pergola for open-air dining.

In Charlottesville, Virginia, a heavily wooded lot saddled between two small rivers was slowly renovated for over a decade—starting with an existing 1983 ranch house. The property was slowly transformed into a gathering place for extended family with a versatile outdoor space, ideal for elderly visitors and children alike. The homeowners built out the backyard to fully enjoy the changing hues of the seasons with a Gloster-furnished patio.

Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.

Global firm Perkins+Will built a home on a 10,764-square-foot plot in São Paulo to revolve around the gardens, which take up 50% of the site. They designed the property around a large tree with an open plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.&nbsp;

Located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, the Amalfi Drive Residence is a modernist villa. Designed in a "Z" formation with separate public and private wings, the 16,000-square-foot property has both ocean and golf course views. The lavish home features six bedrooms with their own baths, enclosed parking for three cars, a dedicated maids quarters, a full guest suite, a basement gym with a private patio, a wine cellar, and a 12-seat theater.

This tiny one-bedroom rental was designed by Cornwall-based architecture firm Studio Arc, with interiors by Jess Clark. Originally a thatched cottage, the space was updated with aged concrete for a modern feel, while wood shingle walls add a sense of nostalgia.

Hibiscus House was designed by the owner's brother-in-law, architect Luis López. Situated in Texas, ten miles north of the Mexican border, the Rio Grande Valley home embodies Mediterranean and Tuscan touches. The aesthetic in the region is quickly shifting due to its proximity to Mexico, where there is an increasing demand for more sophisticated design. López and his partner Kazuya Katagiri are credited as the first to have built a contemporary home in the area.

A 15th-century Tudor vacation rental in Kent, England, gets a modern update with glazing and polished steel, plus a large, sun-filled patio that's furnished with contemporary outdoor furniture.

Nestled in Victoria, Australia, this 4,844-square-foot house is comprised of a series of layers with intersecting areas that create private vistas. On the grounds are limestone shelves and underground caves, while just beyond is the sea. To take advantage of the proximity to the beach—and make up for the lack of views—St. Kilda–based architectural practice Robson Rak added a spiral staircase to allow the residents to take in panoramas of the water as they ascend the stairs. Multiple outdoor terraces and expansive glazed doors frame interesting internal perspectives, while fusing the interior with the landscape.

In the Norwegian town of Larvik in Vestfold County, Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects renovated a summer cabin on a rocky terrain with generous outdoor patios that take advantage of dramatic coastal views.

