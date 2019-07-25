7 Companies That Can Help You Make Your Eco Pod
Some having curving pitched roofs, some have flat roofs, some are round or shaped like yurts, and others like cabins, but eco pods all have one thing in common – they are all environmentally friendly, often affordable to build, adaptable, and a great for glamping or as garden or backyard offices, or studio retreats. Here are some companies around the world, that help you create a bespoke eco pod of your own.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.