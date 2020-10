Founded in Malibu, California, by Nate Garnero & Douglas W. Burdge, AIA, Buhaus offers a 160-square foot ADU with an all-inclusive price of $96,000 (though this doesn’t factor in shipping costs). The unit is made from a shipping container and is designed to be used as a guest house, backyard office, or studio. It features space-saving measures, like a Murphy bed and an efficient kitchenette and bathroom.