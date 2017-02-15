This Island Retreat Practically Embodies Simple, Rugged Scandinavian Design
View Photos
Vacation Homes + Cabins

This Island Retreat Practically Embodies Simple, Rugged Scandinavian Design

Add to
Like
Share
By Byron Loker
Designed and built by Stockholm based Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, this dwelling joins a number of structures—such as a boathouse and guesthouse—owned by one family and used for vacations.

Located on the outer Stockholm archipelago, tall pines give the forested site an untouched character. The house is placed in a clearing with a high position in the landscape, on a plateau facing the sea in the north. 

The property has been in the family for a long time with a couple of small complementary buildings, a boathouse and a guesthouse, that has been used for vacation stays. As the family grew with a new generation, the need for a larger house with more space followed.

Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Glulam beams keep the interior column free and enable a large skylight that runs the length of the roof.

Glulam beams keep the interior column free and enable a large skylight that runs the length of the roof.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The first floor contains communal rooms (kitchen, living room, etc.) and private sleeping spaces are located above. The dining room table and chairs are from Artek.

The first floor contains communal rooms (kitchen, living room, etc.) and private sleeping spaces are located above. The dining room table and chairs are from Artek.

To keep expenses low, the architects opted for a simple gabled design and uncomplex materials—the sheet metal facade and OSB walls within, for instance.

To keep expenses low, the architects opted for a simple gabled design and uncomplex materials—the sheet metal facade and OSB walls within, for instance.


The site faces the sea but is surrounded by tall pines. The green sofas are from Hay.

The site faces the sea but is surrounded by tall pines. The green sofas are from Hay.

Read more about the Stockholm Archipelago