This Island Retreat Practically Embodies Simple, Rugged Scandinavian Design

Located on the outer Stockholm archipelago, tall pines give the forested site an untouched character. The house is placed in a clearing with a high position in the landscape, on a plateau facing the sea in the north.

The property has been in the family for a long time with a couple of small complementary buildings, a boathouse and a guesthouse, that has been used for vacation stays. As the family grew with a new generation, the need for a larger house with more space followed.

Tham & Videgård Arkitekter