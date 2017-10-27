6 Best Dwell UK Apartments
Small Spaces

By Michele Koh Morollo
Across the North Atlantic in the United Kingdom, you may spot subtle variations in style when it comes to the architecture and interior design of apartments.

In the UK, apartment developments are not always towering edifices. In fact, some buildings even resemble traditional row houses from the outside. Interiors tend to have a strong focus on distinctive finishings and details such as poured concrete, polished brass, or bronzed-anodized windows, along with muted color schemes, earth tones, and pastels. 

Loft Apartments in Barnsbury

In the Barnsbury Conservation Area, a historic area of Georgian houses, London-born, San Francisco-based architect Mark Dziewulski designed a modern, steel-and-glass apartment complex called Barnsbury Square Lofts, which consists of 10 light-filled and stylish loft units with large windows and high-quality interiors. &nbsp;

Located on the site of demolished old bungalows, Haddo Yard in Whitstable now consists of seven newly built apartments developed by Arrant Land and designed by celebrated UK practice Denizen Works. The building's facade has dark brick gables that echo the black timber sea fronts of fishing huts found in this part of Kent.&nbsp;

In London’s Barbican estate, Conran and Partners transformed a 17-story, 1960s British brutalist building with a pick-hammered concrete facade into 74 apartments with ceramic tile, terrazzo, timber floors, and refined brassware.

In Saint Andrews, Scotland, Edinburgh-based firm Sutherland Hussey Harris built the award-winning West Burn Lane. Made up of 14 dwellings of varying size and typology—including town houses, maisonettes, and apartments—the development pays homage to the layout of old Scottish market towns.

The team from UK design and travel magazine Cereal collaborated with Greenwich Peninsula to transform a unit in Waterman Gardens Penthouses into a sophisticated exploration of color, space, and form.

In the heart of the historic town of Wiltshire in Bradford on Avon is an apartment in a 19th-century building that was refurbished and designed by Ian Hill. The ground-floor commercial space was combined with a cozy first-floor studio apartment.&nbsp;

The quaint living space features a stained-glass window, a lofted sleeping platform, vaulted ceilings, and arched-sash windows.&nbsp;

