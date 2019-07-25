These 7 Wisconsin Prefabs Take Modular Design to the Next Level
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
These seven striking homes are proof of how well prefabs work within the bucolic settings of America's Dairyland.
With its lush forests, serene lakes, and iconic dairy farms, Wisconsin is packed to the brim with beautiful natural sites that are perfect for building a prefab residence or holiday retreat. Take a look at seven of our favorite designs below.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Try Dwell+ For Free
You can cancel at any time.