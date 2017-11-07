View Photos
6 Tiny Outdoor Pavilions Inspired by Japanese Tearooms
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
A "chashitsu," which literally means “tearoom” in Japanese, is a freestanding, pavilion-like structure that was used for tea ceremonies, contemplation, and meditation in ancient Japan.
Traditionally, such tearooms include sliding doors made out of wooden lattices covered in translucent parchment, tatami floor mats, a tokonoma ceremonial alcove, and a sunken hearth for tea preparation in winter.
The idea of the chashitsu has been adapted by modern architects around the world to create places for tea and thought, or for other contemplative rituals.
Here are six modern outdoor pavilions inspired by these charming Japanese tearooms.
Hot Tea by a Lake
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.