6 Tiny Outdoor Pavilions Inspired by Japanese Tearooms

Traditionally, such tearooms include sliding doors made out of wooden lattices covered in translucent parchment, tatami floor mats, a tokonoma ceremonial alcove, and a sunken hearth for tea preparation in winter.

The idea of the chashitsu has been adapted by modern architects around the world to create places for tea and thought, or for other contemplative rituals.



Here are six modern outdoor pavilions inspired by these charming Japanese tearooms.

