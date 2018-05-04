6 Co-Working Clubs Catered to Women That Radiate Good Vibes and Beautiful Designs
It's no wonder why female-centric workspaces are skyrocketing in popularity all across the globe. While these co-working clubs provide a safe, comfortable environment for women to collaborate and network with one another when it comes to business purposes, they also place great emphasis on building community through various events and activities. Plus, they just so happen to echo lots of beautiful design.
Keep scrolling to take a look at six of our favorite spaces below. From membership fees to amenities and location, we're breaking down all you need to know about each club—just in case you or someone you know wants to join in on the fun.
1. The Assembly
Location: San Francisco, California
Space caters to: "The Assembly is built for women who are seeking a community more than a workspace," says co-founder and CEO Molly Goodson. "Health and wellness—of body, mind, career, relationships—is at the heart of what we do and our members come to prioritize that aspect of their lives."
Established: January 2018
Membership fee: $250/month
Amenities: Workout classes (4-5/day); wellness programs such as acupuncture, meditation, biofield tuning, and nail art; and community events such as happy hours, mom-breakfasts and book clubs
The space: The co-working club is housed in a 7,000-square-foot restored church with original architectural details like stained glass windows. In the sunny backyard, members can enjoy lemon, apple, and plum trees.
Design inspiration: "We wanted to build a space for inspiration, productivity, and connection," says Goodson. "It feels like an oasis in the city. We want members to breathe a sigh of relief and relaxation as soon as they walk in the doors. We also paid homage to the history of the building and area with our color scheme, vintage pieces, and decor."
Space designed by: Sara and Rich Combs of The Joshua Tree House
Location: London, England
Space caters to: Women seeking skills and connections to help their business succeed
Established: March 2018
Membership fee: Starts at £50/month, plus a £250 joining fee
Amenities: Exercise classes; beauty bar; and social events such as talks, exhibitions, debates, and networking meet-ups
The space: The sophisticated five-story townhouse has floors named for Virginia Woolf and the "Bloomsbury Group." The space includes a cafe, a cocktail bar serving wines from all-female vineyards, library, lounge, exhibition space, and meeting rooms.
Design inspiration: According to its co-founders Debbie Wosskow and Anna Jones, The AllBright is the "enlightened baby" of spaces like Soho House and WeWork
Space designed by: Emma Rayner and Katie Earl of No.12 Studio
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Space caters to: "Our space is open to remote workers—whether they own their own business, have a ‘work from home day’ from their office, are tired of working from cafes, or simply want to have a meeting in a bright and inspiring space," says founder Rachel Kelly.
Established: September 2017
Membership fee: $400/month for a three-month plan with a fixed desk; $300/month for shared space; $30/month for community membership
Amenities: Communal kitchen, phone booths, printing, and mailboxes
The space: The 3,000-square-foot co-working space includes areas for collaborative work along with private spaces for meetings. The indoor "patio" is for community events and hanging out.
Design inspiration: "I wanted a bright, positive, comfortable space that felt welcoming to all," says Kelly, who hired artists to paint murals and local tradespeople to design custom furniture for the space.
Space designed by: Tyler Malone and Mike Good of MMNT Design
4. The Broad
Location: Richmond, Virginia
Established: February 2018
Space caters to: The women who make up the space are lawyers, nonprofit directors, boutique owners, consultants, jewelers, lobbyists, and more. "They represent the true breadth of women in Richmond," says The Broad’s founder Ali Greenberg.
Membership fee: $75/month with the option to add on part-time or full-time co-working needs
Amenities: Weekly yoga classes, discounts at local female-owned businesses, field trips to fitness studios, and access to all of The Broad’s events, including talks, panels, workshops, and book clubs
The space: A 2,500-square-foot renovated loft that formerly housed a photo studio is just as sophisticated as it is comfortable. "We mandated high—but never pretentious—design. If you can't put your feet up on it, it isn't comfortable enough," says Greenberg.
Design inspiration: "We wanted it to feel like an oasis in the city, somewhere comfortable, bright, revitalizing, and made by the women who would use it—from the lighting fixtures to the signage to the soundtrack," notes Greenberg.
Space designed by: Stevie Toepke of Flourish Spaces
5. Femology
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Space caters to: Business women looking to network with other women
Established: July 2017
Membership fee: $79-$129/month
Amenities: Community events, mailboxes, coffee, and snack carts
The space: The 1,4000-square-foot space is bright and airy with floor-to-ceiling windows and includes open desk space, a living room for relaxing, and a conference area for meetings.
Design inspiration: "The inspiration was to create a home for entrepreneurial-driven women to work and thrive together in a collaborative ecosystem," says Femology founder Meagan Ward.
Space designed by: Femology’s Ward and Los Angeles–based designer Samantha Cram
6. One Roof
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Space caters to: "Our members range from small business, creatives, social enterprises, and high-growth tech startups, all across industries including fin-tech, health-tech, ed-tech blockchain, artificial intelligence, tourism, cyber security, and fashion," says cofounder and CEO Sheree Rubinstein.
Established: April 2016
Membership fee: $1,000/month for private offices, $450/month for virtual community membership, $320/month for 3 days/week with hot desking; $450/month for 24/7 access and a dedicated desk; $39/month for a casual day pass
Amenities: Events available to members include educational workshops, dinner series, community markets, pitch nights, meditation, and dinners with investors.
The space: The nearly 13,000-square-foot space includes a mix of individual and collaborative workspaces—private offices, co-working space with communal tables, meeting rooms, private phone rooms, and event spaces, along with chill-out areas for meditation and napping.
Design inspiration: Rubinstein drew inspiration for the co-working space from Melbourne’s historic residence The White House. "The design of One Roof is all about being welcoming and striking the right balance between homey and professional," says Rubinstein. "One Roof, of course, has a feminine touch."
Space designed by: Rubinstein designed the space with the help of the women of One Roof. "Over time, the entire One Roof team and broader community has given input into the design and functionality of the space," she explains.
