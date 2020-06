Solstice LED Pendant: A graceful surround of art glass entices you to contemplate the romance and mystery of this pendant. Each of the textured glass panels is unique — handmade by the Vermont-based artisans at AO Glass.

Solstice Sconce: The beauty is in the details. A metal surround focuses the light toward a hand-poured artisanal glass disc to create a unique glowing aura of light onto a circular wall plate.

synchronicitylighting.com/sea...