6 Marble Alternatives For Your Kitchen Worktops
6 Marble Alternatives For Your Kitchen Worktops

By Michele Koh Morollo
Bring the sleek, sophisticated look of marble into your kitchen with these cheaper, more durable alternatives.

When designing or remodeling your kitchen, one of the most important elements you’ll need to consider is the surface material for your kitchen island and countertops. While one of the most sought-after materials for kitchen worktops is marble, it’s wise to be aware of both the pros and cons of this option before you decide. 

