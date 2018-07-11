50 New Smart Home Products That Caught Our Eye

Entertainment

Symbol Audio Modern Record Player

Though the design is reminiscent of a 1950s all-in-one hi-fi, the new Modern Record Player from Symbol Audio features state-of-the-art sound and smart capabilities. You can play your favorite vinyl or stream music digitally through the built-in wireless router. Control music selections from your phone, tablet, or computer.

Aura Frame

Most digital picture frames are able to display photos on a continuous loop, but instead of having to upload them via a cable or flash drive, the Aura Frame lets you transfer images wirelessly from your smartphone. You can also remotely delete photos and change the pace of rotation. The frame, which comes in four colors, automatically goes to sleep when the lights in the room go out.

HAY Sonos One Limited Edition Collection

When a leading Danish design company collaborates with a top-tier audio company, the result is bound to be special. The HAY Sonos One Limited Edition Collection, due out in September 2018, is no exception. The vibrantly colored wireless speakers are small enough to blend into a bookshelf but bold enough to stand alone on a coffee table, making them a great smart home accessory.

Hiuni Smart Telescope

This compact telescope doesn’t have an eyepiece. Instead, what is seen through the scope is transferred to a tablet via the Hiuni app. Choose an object or constellation to observe, and the telescope will swivel to locate it. The app also provides information about what you’re viewing, night sky tours, games, and challenges that unlock additional content. Plus, you can share photos. The Kickstarter campaign recently ended, and the Hiuni is scheduled to arrive in June 2019.

Ocea Smart Touch Bathroom TV The Ocea Smart Touch TV transforms your bathroom into a theater. With external speakers, Wi-Fi connectivity, and bluetooth access, you can watch movies, listen to music, or stream content from your smartphone onto the waterproof and maintenance-free HD touchscreen mounted on your wall. Plus, since it’s powered by just 12 or 24 volts, you have nothing to worry about safety-wise.

Samsung Class Q7F QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's latest smart TV brings a new dimension to the television experience. With over a billion colors (that's billion with a "b"), the picture quality is beyond anything Samsung has offered before. The Smart Hub lets you access your favorite apps and media content in a centralized location. And a single wire replaces the tangle of cables that usually accompany flat screens. If you really want your TV to disappear, though, you can take a photo of the wall behind it and upload it onto the screen so it actually blends in.

Aura Sawyer Digital Photo Frame Nordstrom This tech-enabled digital picture frame displays all the memories you've captured on your smart device with intuitive syncing and unlimited storage. With a robust 2048 x 1536 HD resolution, you'll see every smile in picture-perfect clarity that skips duplicate and low-res photos.



Security

Nest Hello

With 24/7 recording and streaming, plus motion detection and sound alerts, the Nest Hello smart video doorbell allows you to view what’s happening at your doorstep in real time and communicate with visitors remotely. Plus, thanks to Nest Aware technology, it can distinguish between someone you know and a stranger, so you never have to be caught off guard.

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe’s comprehensive security system has recently been overhauled with the help of design giant IDEO. In addition to a sleek new look, the update features smaller and more responsive sensors (its Glassbreak sensor is reportedly able to tell the difference between a broken window and a smashed plate). The system is also now integrated with August Smart Lock, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Watch. Bringing all of these features together is a redesigned base station outfitted with an LED light ring that notifies users about the system’s status.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect

The August Smart Lock Pro makes fumbling for your keys a thing of the past. The device automatically locks and unlocks your door as you come and go by detecting a Bluetooth signal from your smartphone. But just in case you forget to lock up, an app allows you to control your security settings remotely. This feature also comes in handy if you need to grant a guest keyless access to your home.

Honeywell Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera

Honeywell’s new Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera features intelligent sound detection software, so it can recognize the difference between a smoke alarm and a baby crying, for example, and send alerts to your smartphone accordingly. Designed for indoor use, the camera supports IFTTT integrations and geo-fencing and works with Amazon Alexa.

Netgear Arlo Pro 2

In addition to having all the standard features and high-quality video of a top-notch security cam, Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 has a weather-resistant shell, night vision, and a wire-free option, which make it great for outdoor use. The cam also works with Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, SmartThings, and Stringify for voice control.

Ooma Butterfleye

Though the wireless Ooma Butterfleye may be less of a household name, the hubless camera provides an easy-to-install, sleek security cam at an affordable price while offering many of the same features that more extensive security packages do. For instance, when the internet or power goes out, the camera's built-in storage and battery kick in until the system reconnects to Wi-Fi and the recorded material is uploaded to the cloud.

Kitchen

Whirlpool Smart Front Control Range

For the uninitiated chef, getting the settings just right on the oven can be a guessing game. With the help of the Yummly recipe app, Whirlpool’s Smart Front Control Range allows you to select recipes and send their cooking instructions directly to your oven, so no more tinkering with time and temperature. The Whirlpool mobile app also lets you scan the barcode on select frozen products, sending the cooking instructions directly to your oven.

Samsung Refrigerator + Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub transforms the refrigerator into the technological heart of the kitchen. A large smart screen on the door allows you to listen to music, watch TV, make grocery lists, view recipes, update family members’ schedules, and much more, all in one place. Three interior cameras take a photo every time you close the refrigerator door and send it directly to your smartphone, so you can check the contents of your fridge from the milk aisle to see what you’re missing. New this year is "Bixby," an integrated voice assistant that helps you take advantage of the fridge's features.

Smarter FridgeCam

If you like the idea of a refrigerator camera, but can’t swing the price tag of the Family Hub, Smarter’s FridgeCam might be for you. Simply stick one of its connected cameras inside your refrigerator and you can view the contents from anywhere on your smartphone, cutting the guesswork at the grocery store. Plus, by scanning your products’ barcodes or by keeping track of expiration dates that you manually enter, the FridgeCam will know when certain foods are about to go bad and notify you, reducing waste.

Mellow

Culinary intuition can take years to develop. With Mellow all you have to do is tell the app what you want to cook, how you want it done, and when you want it ready. The app then communicates with the sous-vide machine, so you can cook remotely. It also learns your cooking preferences over time and can recommend ways to cook other foods, anticipating your tastes based on your cooking history.

Hestan Smart Induction Cooktop

The Hestan 36" Smart Induction Cooktop helps you bring dishes from Michelin-starred restaurants right into your kitchen. The cooktop connects to the Hestan Cue app, allowing you to access hundreds of video-guided recipes. The app’s Control Mode also communicates with the cooktop and its smart cookware via bluetooth technology and embedded temperature sensors, ensuring that you get the temperature and cooking duration of whatever you’re preparing just right in real time, and alerting you if things go awry.

Ember Ceramic Mug

Forget where the beans are from. For most people, the difference between a good cup of coffee and a bad cup of coffee basically comes down to temperature. Ember knows that. Its electronic Ceramic Mug is connected to the Ember app, where you can set your personal temperature preference for hot drinks. The mug then makes sure your coffee is at that ideal point and remains there, whether you finish sipping in 10 minutes or an hour.

Perfect Bake PRO 2.0

If baking is like chemistry, Perfect’s Bake PRO 2.0 can ensure that you nail the ratios. The recipe app, which lets you browse through and choose from more than 500 baked goods, connects to the system’s Smart Scale, so as you’re pouring and mixing ingredients, you’re notified of exactly how much more you have to go.

Smarter Coffee

Why get out of bed to make your coffee? The Smarter Coffee machine lets you start the grinding and brewing process from anywhere using an app. The app also lets you control the strength of the coffee and the number of cups you brew. And with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integrations, you can use voice commands as well. Smarter Coffee also uses geo-fencing, so when you get back from a morning workout or arrive at the office, it can detect your presence and start brewing automatically.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9

Don't worry if you don't have a green thumb. The Smart Garden 9 lets you easily cultivate lettuce, herbs, tomatoes, and more inside your home. All you have to do is pop in the plant pods (think coffee pods but for plants), fill the tank with water, and plug it in. The Smart Garden 9 does the rest.

Hubs/Iot

Amazon Echo Spot

Designed for any room of the home, the Amazon Echo Spot works particularly well as a bedside assistant, with a sleek digital interface that can display the time, the weather, your calendar, or even the news. And with Alexa, you can of course use voice commands to connect to the Internet and other smart devices.

Google Home Mini

At a little over a third of the price and a quarter of the size of the full-size Google Home, the Google Home Mini is a great entry-level smart home assistant. While Google Home has better sound quality, the Mini matches up in almost every other category—it works with more than 5,000 smart home devices from more than 150 brands, has a sophisticated voice-command feature, and boasts an extensive search engine powered by Google.

Control4

Trying to coordinate your various smart devices can be intimidating. Control4 works with 11,700 consumer electronic devices, allowing you to sync all your gadgets through one hub so they can collaborate seamlessly.

Eero Plus

Building on the success of its mesh-based Wi-Fi system, Eero has recently launched a subscription service that protects a user’s personal information, devices, and networks from various online threats. In addition to its security scans—which check visited websites against a database of millions of known threats—Eero Plus offers ad blocking, safe search, and content filtering, as well as access to popular security apps such as Encrypt.me, 1Password, and Malwarebytes.

Fibaro Wall Plug Everyday appliances can be turned into smart ones by connecting them to the Fibaro Wall Plug, which fits into a standard electrical outlet. While it works only with simple on/off devices, it’s great for controlling and setting things like lamps and basic coffee makers from your smartphone. Plus, a power measurement feature helps you identify how much energy these devices are using.



Hunter Douglas PowerView Motorization

This spring, Hunter Douglas integrated Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant into its window shade systems, allowing you to select different scenes for different moods or times of the day and activate them with a preset voice command.

Wellness

Philips SmartSleep

Connectivity isn’t limited to our waking hours. The Philips SmartSleep wearable sleep headband has sensors that track your sleep quality and provide you with insights via an app the next morning. The headband can also detect when you’re in deep sleep and trigger low-level audio tones that help you stay there.

Clairy Natede Plants, the original air purifiers, get an assist from Natede by Clairy, an Amazon Alexa–enabled indoor garden pot that reached its Kickstarter goal in 12 hours this spring. Using sensors and a photocatalytic filter that never needs to be replaced, the device can wipe out 93 percent of VOCs and 99 percent of bacteria, viruses, and fine particulate, as well as odors, according to the company.

QardioBase 2

A scale that holds you accountable to staying active and healthy. That’s the premise behind QardioBase 2. Beyond measuring your weight, BMI, and full body composition (percentage of body fat, muscle, water, and bone mass), the scale gives you feedback by sending you different emojis to notify you of your progress, focusing on long-term goals instead of obsessing over small fluctuations. It even comes with a Pregnancy Mode, allowing moms-to-be to track and chart their body changes on the app.

Moodo

Moodo lets you match your home’s scent to your mood. The connected fragrance box comes with four scent capsules that you can mix-and-match to create your favorite aroma. Once you load capsules in the box, the Moodo app lets you control the levels and intensities of individual scents they’re diffused into the air. You can also buy different sets of fragrances when you want to try something new.

ONVI Prophix The Prophix toothbrush by ONVI, now in preorder, lets you know if you’re actually doing a good job of cleaning your teeth by giving you insights into your brushing habits via an app. Plus it has a built-in camera, so you can get a peek inside your own mouth as you brush by watching a livestream video on the app. If you’re worried about the way something looks, just snap a picture and show it to your dentist at your next check-up.



iRobot Roomba 690 The leading robotic vacuum is now available in a wireless model. You can schedule cleanings at specific times through the iRobot Home app, and with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integrations, your Roomba will be responsive to voice control from anywhere.



Kohler Numi

If a regular smart toilet sounds decadent, wait until you hear what Kohler has dreamt up. With a voice command or a touch-screen remote, you can tell its new Numi toilet about your seat temperature preferences, set custom toilet lighting, and play music from built-in Bluetooth-enabled speakers. But Numi also has some more practical uses. It can detect when you’re on or off the toilet, flushing automatically and auto-deodorizing.

Petnet SmartFeeder

Don''t forget your pet's wellness, too. The SmartFeeder by Petnet regulates your cat or dog's mealtimes. All you have to do is periodically load the feeder with food and insert your pet's breed, age, weight, and activity level. The SmartFeeder will then suggest portion sizes and food choices for your animal. It also lets you automate a routine feeding schedule and dispense food remotely. You can even ask Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to check whether Spot has eaten based on readings from the feeder's sensors.

Lighting

Philips Hue With integrations from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the Philips Hue lighting system now lets you curate your home’s ambiance via voice commands or at a touch of your smartphone. Wash your bedroom in a warm orange glow or enliven your living room with electric purple accents. The Philips Hue app also gives you the option of forgoing light switches altogether, letting you turn your lights on and off remotely instead.



Kohler Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror Kohler has embedded Amazon’s Echo into a lighted wall mirror, so you can get all the functionality of Alexa in your bathroom without adding an Echo device to an already crowded countertop. The Verdera can also act as a hub for other Kohler Konnect smart products, like the Numi intelligent toilet and PerfectFill bathtub system. As added features, the mirror has voice-controlled dimmable LED lighting and a motion-activated night light.



Noon and Lifx lighting system

Noon wants you to be your own lighting designer. The company recently teamed up with Lifx to enhance its lighting system by offering compatibility with Lifx's multi-color LED bulbs, at the same time tripling its capacity for customized lighting combinations from 16 to 48. Plus, with the system's original features like its smart switches, you can control your lights from anywhere via the Noon app.

Water and Energy

Phyn Plus

The water monitoring system Phyn Plus runs daily diagnostic plumbing checks on your pipes, noticing changes in pressure or ultra-low leaks and catching them before they compound. The device can also shut off your water automatically if the situation seems dire.

U By Moen Adjusting the temperature of your shower to find that sweet spot takes a while. Instead of wasting time (and water), you could have up to 12 custom presets, including temperature and pressure settings, with U by Moen Digital Shower. You can also start, pause, and stop your shower through voice control and set timers to limit your shower duration.



Zero Mass Water Source

By developing solar panels that pull and filter water from vapor in the air, Zero Mass Water seeks to address global issues of water scarcity and pollution. Depending on daily levels of humidity and sunlight, a two-panel array of Source hydropanels can produce the equivalent of 8 to 20 standard water bottles in a day.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan

Ever wonder what tiny particles are floating around in your living room? Dyson Pure Cool tower fan not only captures pollutants in the air, but alerts you to the presence of things like VOCs, nitrogen dioxide, pet dander, and allergens via an LCD screen on the tower and the Dyson Link app. It also gives you the resulting overall Indoor Air Quality Index. The air released from the bladeless fan is both asthma and allergy friendly.

View Dynamic Glass

Now being used in high-end residential projects as well as in commercial buildings, View’s smart windows vary the amount of natural light that enters a room, enhancing well-being by reducing things like headaches and eye strain. The windows virtually eliminate the need for blinds or shades, since they intuitively limit glare and heat. They're digital, connected, and can be controlled from anywhere, including from a smartphone.

Tado Smart AC Control By replacing your existing remote with an internet-connected Smart AC Control from Tado, you can turn an ordinary air conditioner into a smart one. An app connected to the system lets you track your energy consumption and automates your AC’s schedule based on the weather and your geo-location.



GE Energy Star Window Smart Room Air Conditioner

However, if you wanted that same technology integrated into the machine—plus voice-control options from Apple, Amazon, and Google—opt for the energy-efficient AHP08LX smart AC by GE.

Outdoor

Polaris 9650iQ Sport

No more tangled nets or chlorine stains on your clothes. The Polaris 9650iQ Sport is a robot that will clean the bottom of the pool for you. But unlike other pool-cleaning bots, this one is smart. Connect it to your Wi-Fi network and control the cleaning settings and schedule from your sofa or on the go. Plus, a four-wheel-drive feature means the Sport can handle anything in its path.

pHin

The pHin smart device helps you monitor your pool’s chemical balance yourself, no chemistry knowledge needed. It floats in your pool and analyzes the water quality continuously, sending you easy-to-understand, color-coded alerts when something in the balance is off. All you have to do is follow the app’s instructions and manually add the necessary pre-measured chemical pods directly into the water. And when you run out of pods, pHin will automatically order more for you.

Vaustil Primero Smart The Vaustil Primero Smart is both a grill and a sous-chef. Using the Grill Assistant app, you can get live recommendations for temperature settings (across no less than seven temperature zones) and grate heights to make sure everything you’re cooking comes out perfectly.

ShadeCraft Sunflower

ShadeCraft’s Sunflower is more than just your average outdoor umbrella. Like its namesake, its upper half bends and rotates to follow the direction of the sun, harnessing solar energy to power a full range of movement. The wireless, voice-activated umbrella can also stream music, take photos, illuminate your yard at night, and limit your sun exposure by moving while you stay put.

Orbit B-hyve Hose Faucet Timer The app-enabled B-hyve Hose Faucet Timer allows you to turn your garden hose on and off from anywhere. In addition, it uses WeatherSense technology to help you save water. By detecting changes in the local forecast, the device can make adjustments to your watering schedule and give you performance ratings so that you can minimize your use.