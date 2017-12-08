Meet a Spanish Creative Studio That Turns Everything Into Colorful Eye Candy

The multi-talented founders, Ana Milena Hernández Palacios and Christophe Penasse, work together to create design-forward experiences in a variety of unique spaces. The creative duo have a well-rounded portfolio, but what connects each of their projects is their use of bold colors, graphic patterns, unexpected design elements, and thoughtful architectural features—all of which transform ordinary spaces into fearless interiors.



From redefining the norm of what a school should look like to developing retail concepts that visually engage customers in next-level ways, Masquespacio is challenging the popularity of minimalism with their bolder-is-better approach.

Below, we explore five wild interiors that capture the signature statements of their work.

With such cutting-edge projects under their belt, it’s to be expected that the workspace of the agency itself would have a noteworthy appearance. The use of on-trend color palettes, well-designed furniture, plant life, and decorative accents create an office atmosphere that constantly delivers inspiration while working on client-based projects.