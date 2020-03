Bayfront ParkMiami, Florida

When the city of Miami commissioned Noguchi to redesign Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, Florida, the area was underutilized. "The idea was that it would be a park for people—not an escape from the city, but a place to go to, a place for congregation," Noguchi said about the design. It features a 20,000-seat amphitheater, rock gardens, ample vegetation, and an esplanade.