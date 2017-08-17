View Photos
Five Petite Modern Freestanding Bathtubs
Add to
Like
Share
By Aquatica Bath / Published by Aquatica Bath –
Small space living can present challenges for those who enjoy a luxurious soak. Thankfully, there is now an increasing selection of thoughtfully designed modern freestanding bathtubs for even the most compact space.
Below is a round-up of 5 modern freestanding bathtubs to suit various design aesthetics, budgets and material preferences.
- Lullaby Nano: 51" oval solid surface bathtub
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. PureScape 720: 53" round solid surface bathtub
3. True Ofuro™ Mini: 43" Japanese deep soaking solid surface bathtub
4. PureScape 327B: 55" rectangular acrylic bathtub
5. Lullaby Mini: 55" Black & White solid surface bathtub
We hope our round-up has provided inspiration for your current or upcoming compact bathroom renovation: a beautiful bathing solution does exist!