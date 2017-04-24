5 Mistakes You Must Avoid while Designing Your New Home

A lot of speculations and thoughts fill your mind as you plan to design your new home. You turn to different available home designs for inspiration and start making an exhaustive list of what you wish to see in your new home and what you feel will work for you. But have you ever taken some time to chart out what will not work for you or what you do not want? Although you might ignore this, remember that poor planning often leads to irreversible mistakes.

Here are some mistakes that you must avoid in home design. You can surely tide over these mistakes if you take the assistance of an expert home designing team comprising trained engineers, architects, and builders.

1. Ignoring the HVAC system

You might face a lot of issues with mold growth and moisture if the installation of the HVAC system is not properly planned. This will, in turn, pave the way for different types of health hazards. You must be very careful about the unit size since very small models would not be able to effectively cool or heat your entire home. Again, models that are very big will obviously utilize a large amount of energy.

2. Improper space planning

Space planning is extremely crucial for your home design unless you plan to design an enormous home. You should have adequate space for storage, and also take care to see exactly where the storage space will be.

Also, there should be a proper balance between storage space and living space. For instance, if you want to have closets in your room, plan how many closets you would need and try to place one in each room so that the remaining space can be fruitfully used.

3. Inappropriate lighting

The getup of a room can be completely altered by using proper lighting, and this includes light fixtures, outlets, and even windows. Believe it or not, in the absence of suitable lighting, even the best home designs will not be able to reveal themselves in their full potential. Every room or area of the house has its own lighting needs and there is no one size fits all.

For instance, a dim light may be good for the master bedroom but not for the bathroom or kitchen. Also, ensure that every room has windows so that maximum amount of natural light can come in. You may also consider adding skylights if possible.

4. Building rooms that have little or no utility

When you are building a new home, adding a game room, a playroom or a multipurpose room can be quite interesting but do not decide anything emotionally. Carefully calculate and build only those rooms that will actually get used.

More often than not a room that is not utilized or underutilized, becomes the dumping ground for a large number of things, which are again, never used. If you have the requisite space, you might always consider building a spare room, but there should be some or the other future utility for this room.

5. Placing the bedroom in traffic area

Whenever you are designing your home, it is important to place the bedroom away from traffic and noise. Never place the master bedroom above or close to the garage, especially if your family members would be arriving or going out during your resting hours.

Also, if your home design allows, keep the master bedroom separate and at a considerable distance from the central living areas.

Apart from this, do consider making small and effective changes in the overall bedroom designs. Including built-in wine cooler in the bedroom design or another suitable place can also work wonders for you.