5 Key Tips For Designing Your Own Dressing Room

Of course, getting to that point is no easy feat. There are a lot of elements that need to be thought over very carefully when it comes to optimizing the space required of a dressing room while also providing a relaxing and convenient experience when in use. With that in mind, you may want to consider the following before venturing into a dressing room project of your own:



The Lighting Is Key



Everyone knows the experience of having to do makeup without decent lighting. Dimly lit surroundings can also put just as much of a damper on getting dressed well. If you want a flawless appearance from head to toe, you need adequate lighting that doesn't overly flatter or obscure anything in too much shadow.

For the best lighting, you'll need:

• A dressing table situated near a natural source of light (i.e. a window).

• Spot lighting if no natural light is available to you.

• A mixture of additional light sources from all angles to eliminate shadows.

Reduce Your Frustrations

It's best to keep things practical with this sort of endeavor. For instance, there are numerous styling tools such as hair dyers and curlers that will need ready access to electrical sockets. You should be able to sit in a prime spot in front of the dressing table while you use any such tools. There's no sense in ruining the experience by sitting in some random corner to do one aspect of your hair and then move to another for something else entirely.

So, make sure to do the following:

• Situate your dressing table beside an existing socket.

• Make sure the amount of sockets is plentiful so you can have all of your beautifying tools at the ready. Invest in safe surge protectors and drop cords if necessary.



