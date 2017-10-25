Built-in IR distribution technology gives you the ability to conceal, yet still control, bulky electronic equipment such as a cable or satellite receiver, stereo receiver, amplifier, or virtually any component controlled by an IR signal. No longer do you have to leave cabinet doors open or struggle to remotely access your hidden AV equipment, you're able to control hidden components from up to 40 feet away. The result is the freedom to have an installation that offers a clean, modern look by keeping all the AV eyesores out of sight.