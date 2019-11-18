Sprawling across 32 million square feet, Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport is one of the world’s most eclectic public spaces. Home to the famed Berlin Airlift from 1948 to 1949, this enormous, monumental airfield ceased operation in 2008, and reopened its doors when residents rallied together to transform the abandoned site into a public park for all to enjoy. Now, Tempelhof’s main hall is the departure point for a new kind of voyage. But people still run the wrong way up the people movers when no one is looking.