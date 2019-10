Outdoor Tub: A tucked-away bathtub provides a private backyard oasis. "We kind of got carried away," resident Maury Strong recalls of the decision to place the 59-inch freestanding Keren basin outdoors. "My view was, ‘Let’s just do it all."’ The extra effort paid off—the outdoor bath is among her grandchildren’s favorite parts of the house. Her husband, Ron Caron, also enjoys relaxing there.