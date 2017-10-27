4 Striking Wall Shelves

As appealing as an earthbound armoire or burnished-teak credenza can be, few storage solutions offer the hovering grace of the hanging wall shelf. Whether loaded with a cherished first edition, a lifetime of tchotchkes, or maybe just your toothbrush, a chic shelf offers function and expression in one. We rounded up this sextet of handsome hangers that ranges from today’s gems to the classics of yesteryear in hopes of inspiring you to get back on the shelf.