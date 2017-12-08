These 4 European Homes Show How Striking a Steep Roof Can Be
These 4 European Homes Show How Striking a Steep Roof Can Be

By Michele Koh Morollo
Steeply pitched roofs give these four European homes a sharp, clean, and modern look.

In much of Europe, where winter brings heavy snowfall, steep gabled roofs help snow slide off better than roofs with low or gradual slopes. Such homes usually have slopes of at least 3:12, which means that for every 12 inches, the rise of the roof is three inches or more. They most often take the form of a pointy A-frame, but there are also interesting variations including gabled roofs with asymmetrical sides. 

Take a look at four of these incredible homes in Europe that boast streamlined silhouettes. Plus, learn more about different types of roofs here.

A Dark Wood Retreat on a Danish Island

Designed by Copenhagen-based, German architect Jan Henrik Jansen, this vacation home on the Danish island of Møn is available for rent through Urlaubsarchitektur. Built with dark timber, the pure form of the structure creates lofty interiors that offer unobstructed views of the surrounding meadows.&nbsp; &nbsp;

The owner of this two-bedroom holiday home in Germany’s Black Forest is a carpenter and joiner, so it’s no surprise that wood is the star in his design. Most of the wood for the core structure and interior finishings of the house were sourced from the nearby beech and pine forest.&nbsp;&nbsp;

As a wilderness retreat for a songwriter, this compact, prefabricated wooden hut in Wienerwald, Austria, was designed by architects Heike Schlauch and Robert Fabach of Austrian studio raumhochrosen architekturkonzepte. They sought to create a visual and geographical connection with the woods outside. The hut's asymmetrical roof, which slopes steeply on one side, gives it a distinctly modern visage amidst a rural setting.

Located in Germany’s Upper Bavarian Inn Valley, this holiday home by architects Christine Arnhard and Markus Eck is only 4 meters wide. Half-offset, stacked rooms that are interconnected are spread throughout the interior volume. Doors to the property’s two floating terraces can be opened to connect the interiors with the outdoors.&nbsp;&nbsp;

