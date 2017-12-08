View Photos
These 4 European Homes Show How Striking a Steep Roof Can Be
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Steeply pitched roofs give these four European homes a sharp, clean, and modern look.
In much of Europe, where winter brings heavy snowfall, steep gabled roofs help snow slide off better than roofs with low or gradual slopes. Such homes usually have slopes of at least 3:12, which means that for every 12 inches, the rise of the roof is three inches or more. They most often take the form of a pointy A-frame, but there are also interesting variations including gabled roofs with asymmetrical sides.
Take a look at four of these incredible homes in Europe that boast streamlined silhouettes. Plus, learn more about different types of roofs here.
A Dark Wood Retreat on a Danish Island
