In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1M

Architect: Jules Brisson

Footprint: 732 Square Feet (2 Beds, 1 Bath)

From the Agent: "Conceived as a total work of art, this project was designed by architect and designer Jules Brisson in 2024. Its layout stands out for its meticulous attention to material selection and treatment, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere. Located on the fourth and top floor with an elevator, the apartment is laid out in a T-shaped floor plan. The spacious living area, with over 13 feet of ceiling height and exposed beams, features a living room with a woodburning stove and a dining area. A fully equipped kitchen in brushed stainless steel completes the living spaces. The night area includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, separate toilet, and built-in storage. Two cellars and an attic provide additional storage space. This property enjoys a prime location just steps from Place des Vosges, in the highly sought-after 3rd arrondissement of Paris."