3D Printing Documentary at SXSW
It’s the "Macintosh Moment" for 3D printing, according to the filmmakers behind the documentary Print the Legend, which premiered at SXSW last week and won a special jury award for editing and storytelling, and we’re about to witness how the transition from industrial production to do-it-yourself experimentation disrupts industries and creates new ones.
Directors Luis Lopez and J. Clay Tweel profiled the nascent industry, with extensive access to big players like MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis, Formlabs’ co-founder Max Lebovsky and Cody Wilson, the maverick behind the 3D printed gun. While the subject is cutting-edge, the press, including a glowing Variety review ("the dramatic trajectory here could hardly be more timeless or universally applicable"), suggest mainstream audiences well beyond the Texas tech fair will be checking out the future of 3D printing.
Visit the Print the Legend site to find out about future screenings.