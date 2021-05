Homeowners Ligaya Tichy and Russel Simmons relax with their daughter, Skye, in the family room, which occupies a new glass pavilion. A custom rug by Vaheed Taheri snugly fits into the space, which also features a custom sofa; a Dama side table by R&D Poliform; a Sten Floor Lamp by Norm Architects for Design Within Reach; a Moby coffee table by Angela Adams; and a Group Cocktail chair by Philippe Malouin for SCP from The Future Perfect. The Running Magnet track light is by Flos.