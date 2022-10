Surrounded by stately oak and eucalyptus trees and exhilarating Santa Ynez Mountain views, a couple living in the stylish enclave of Montecito in Santa Barbara County were understandably enamored with the location. But the homeowners yearned to remodel their house, which didn't live up to its potential considering its surroundings. Anacapa and Bailey Peace Design made their dreams reality, with a restrained revamp that emphasizes the rolling landscape.