To heat their renovated home in southwestern France that formerly functioned as an old mill built in 1822, Blee Halligan Architects installed a 17.75-inch-tall, 15.75-inch-wide, and 15.75-inch-deep wood-burning stove equipped with a built-in water boiler. The stove was built into an old doorway that was no longer needed, and elevated on a metal platform that incorporated firewood storage horizontally below the fireplace.