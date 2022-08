Mother-daughter design duo Tristan and Lynne Knowlton of Design The Life You Want To Live chipped away at the renovation of this 1976 Sovereign International Land Yacht over the course of a year. "At first, we intended on doing the renovations with the idea of renting out the Airstream on Airbnb," says Lynne. "But when phases one and two were complete, we fell in love with it [even more] and decided to take it out for a cross-country tour."