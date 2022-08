Kerri Cole and Patrick Neely, the husband-and-wife duo behind the Denver-based design studio Colorado Caravan, transformed this 1974 Airstream Overlander for a family of five in just four months. Spoonflower Boho Tile Blush Dark wallpaper by Holli Zollinger adds a pop of color in the kitchen, which features new cabinetry and appliances, including a Furion 2-in-1 range oven.