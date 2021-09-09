Architect Samuel Gonçalves, founder of the Porto-based architecture firm SUMMARY, put his framework for building modular, concrete structures to the test for a mixed-use development in the foothills of Portugal’s Serra da Estrela mountains. While the ground floor of the building was built with simple, prefabricated slabs and structural panels, the first-floor units are all products of the architect’s Gomos System. Each individual 485-square-foot "cabin" comprises three-and-a-half modules joined together. In contrast to the building’s gray exterior, the interiors feature bright pops of color, from pastel blues to vibrant yellows.