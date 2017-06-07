25 Father’s Day Gifts For the Modern Dad in Your Life
Kids Rooms

By Paige Alexus
With just under two weeks away until Father’s Day, it’s the perfect time to get down to business and figure out what to get for the man in the spotlight.

First things first—take a moment to think of what type of dad he is. Does he spend most of his time venturing outdoors, or does he have a serious knack for the grill? Once you figure that out, it’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty. Here, we’ve gathered 25 ideas for the dad in your life, and broke them down by interest. If you don’t see the right gift for him, don’t worry—we have plenty of products on Dwell that are sure to fit his personality.

For all Huckberry products, use promo code "dwell15" for 15% off your purchase. Some product exclusions apply.

For the Grilling Master

The Companion Group Grilling Grids (Set of 2)
Food52
Pop these handy grids on the grill for an instant cooking surface perfect for cooking smaller cuts of meat and delicate fish.
For the Adventure Seeker

For the Sports Fanatic

For the Car Lover

For the Dad With an Appreciation For Nostalgia

For the Dad Who Loves a Good Cup of Joe

For the Stylish Dad

For the Beer Aficionado

Food & Beer
Amazon
A book with more than 54 recipes from an internationally acclaimed chef/brewer duo dedicated to elevating and pairing beer with high-end dining.  The debut book by Danish gypsy brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø of the bar Tørst, and Canadian chef Daniel Burns of the Michelin-starred restaurant...
For the Dad Who Can Fix Anything

For the Cocktail Connoisseur

Fire Extinguisher Cocktail Shaker
AHA
Handmade in Brass, nickel-plated outside, silver-plated inside our shakers are made from originals acquired at London's finest art auctions; all twenties and thirties style novelty shakers. Originals were rare in the 30's; they cost substantial money then.
