Leap Into the Year of the Dog With These 25 Pups in the Modern World

The 11th of the zodiac animals, the dog bears the virtues of honesty, loyalty, and reliability. With recent years of the dog including 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, and 2006, this year pairs the animal with the earth element, which add a strong work ethic and steadfastness to the mix. Ring in the lunar new year with these canines that prove that just because you're a dog, it doesn't mean that you have to live in the doghouse.