Leap Into the Year of the Dog With These 25 Pups in the Modern World
Lifestyle

Leap Into the Year of the Dog With These 25 Pups in the Modern World

By Dwell
Celebrate Chinese New Year with these lucky dogs living in expertly designed homes.

The 11th of the zodiac animals, the dog bears the virtues of honesty, loyalty, and reliability. With recent years of the dog including 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, and 2006, this year pairs the animal with the earth element, which add a strong work ethic and steadfastness to the mix. Ring in the lunar new year with these canines that prove that just because you're a dog, it doesn't mean that you have to live in the doghouse.

Ando, a Shiba Inu, was in the first Puppy Cam litter.

In the master bedroom, a Droog Milk Bottle lamp hangs next to a Fluttua Bed designed by Daniele Lago. An artwork by Brooke Westlund hangs over a custom pet door for the client’s dog, Kona.

Locally sourced Canadian plywood was used for the flooring throughout the home, and all doors and windows were replaced with low-energy upgrades. The couple shares their space with guide dogs they foster through a local organization.

Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.

Emergency Exit: A poodle-size dog door is a must for Max, who, as his owner reports, loves the lake house. Blake has also been known to eschew the sliding glass doors in favor of the smaller exit point.

Otto is a handsome complement to the Persian Sarouk rug and Gray’s sophisticated interior design work.

Keeping the home cozy in winter is as easy as snuggling up near the Rais stove or the fluffy pooch.

From the side door of his restored two-bedroom bungalow, Dollahite watches his<br>dog West inspect the newly installed low-maintenance landscaping and brick patio.

From the side door of his restored two-bedroom bungalow, Dollahite watches his
The curving white wall in Atherton’s bedroom is optimally sited to capture shadows from the redbud tree outside his window. Pip, the dog, will have to content himself with concrete floors—–at least until his housemates buy a couch. Or a rug.

Out on the deck, Pascal enjoys some relaxed time with their dog, taking a breather in a bit of shade while sun streams across the meadow.

Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.

Home owner Chris Brown and his beloved dog Katsu get ready to take Dave on a tour of the Edgeland House land.

Open enclosures and connections to adjacent living spaces keep the home inviting and airy rather than densely packed—a key feature for an owner of two dogs: Ben, a whippet, and Flynn, an Irish gypsy dog.

In the living room Daphne the dog keeps company with a Case Study Day Bed from Modernica, a LCM chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller, and a painting by the Brooklyn artist Joyce Kim.

In need of more room for their growing brood, Eric and Emma Gimon, with Luc, Paul, baby Louise, and their dog, Nefi, asked for a private space to accompany the house designed for Eric’s great-aunt.

In the living area, a dry packet stone fireplace frames a fire grate that was forged by an expert blacksmith.&nbsp;

Ibbel, a Parson Russell terrier, and his tennis ball survey the living room from the back of a Cuba sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Cappellini. The framed drawings are by Poorter and Holdrinet.

Dan Pacek and John Roynon of Leonia, New Jersey, expanded and renovated their tiny kitchen, integrating it more sensibly into their 1911 house while borrowing natural light from secondary sources, such as a window on the landing leading to the second floor.

The Skinny coffee table (perfect for unauthorized doggy dining) by Prospero Rasulo for Zanotta is also a display board for Jeanette’s growing collection of Stig Lindberg and Bjorn Wiinblad ceramics.

In the master bedroom, a removable window provides egress, as required by code.

Even the family dogs have a comfortable resting spot just off the kitchen and dining room on the second floor of the house.

Kansas City, Missouri, architect Matthew Hufft with his dogs, Blue and Coltrane.

Dawn Farmer looks out from her office at Darby, one of the couple’s two dogs, in the front yard. The house is clad in smooth stucco top-coated with white Venetian plaster, and has a perimeter wall made of Cor-Ten steel panels and stuccoed cinder blocks.

Perched on top of a hill, the house is accessed by a long staircase that runs up to the exterior courtyard. The dogs, naturally, take their own route.

